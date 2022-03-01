CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – State police in Somerset are asking the public’s help in finding the thieves who stole fuel from the Shade Township municipal building last month, authorities said.
Thieves cut the lock off a township gas pump on Feb. 14 and stole about 230 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $700, troopers said.
The theft happened between midnight and 4 a.m. near the municipal building located at 1221 No. 1 Road.
Troopers determined the thieves made one trip to the gas pump based on tire tracks left at the scene.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104. Reference case number PA22-187142.
