INDIANA – State police in Indiana are searching for the thieves who made off with 210 gallons of diesel fuel from an Indiana County gas station.
The theft happened on May 18 in East Wheatfield Township. Two tractor-trailers were spotted pulling into the fuel pump area at Krevetski’s Convenience Store, 11710 Route 56 East at 1:51 a.m., troopers said.
Both vehicles remained at the fuel pumps for several minutes before leaving toward state Route 22.
Troopers determined that the thieves had tampered with the fuel pumps and got away with $1,279 worth of fuel.
The two vehicles are described as a red truck tractor with a sleeper cab and a blue truck tractor with a sleeper cab. Both trucks were each towing a white box trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960. Reference CAD number PA2022-619890; Trooper Charles Smolleck.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.