State police in Somerset are asking the public for help in finding the thieves who picked the lock on a skills machine at a business in Quemahoning Township and made off with $14,000 on Monday.
Two Black men and one white man picked the lock to a skills machine at a business on Stoystown Road and repeatedly played the game with money from the machine, police said.
After playing the game they would open the machine back up and remove the money again, police said.
After acquiring about $14,000, they cashed out using the kiosk machine.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact state police at 814-445-4104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.