STOYSTOWN – There will be more than 7,000 United States flags waving in the wind when visitors come to the recently opened Patriot Park Global War on Terrorism Memorial for the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack.
Each flag represents an American life lost in the war that started less than a month after United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Somerset County with 40 passengers and crew aboard – and strikes were carried out against the World Trade Center Twin Towers and the Pentagon.
The long-term plan for the park includes gold stars on the ground with the names of all the fallen, a plaza, educational displays, a brick walkway and a statue of a kneeling soldier.
But, for now, the flags wave silently at the site that is scheduled to be officially dedicated on Sept. 3.
“You look out across these flags, and each one represents a mother or father, a son or a daughter, a brother or sister, who didn’t come back,” Randy Musser, president of the Patriot Park foundation, said. “They went and served their country, left for a foreign land, and never made it back home. That sort of brings it home for you. It’s just not a name. It’s not just a person. There’s a whole family connected to that person and how that impacted everybody.”
The Global War on Terrorism was launched when a United States-led coalition attacked Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001, to root out al-Qaida terrorists and remove the Taliban from power. An invasion of Iraq followed in 2003.
Those conflicts – with all of their personal and geopolitical ramifications – traced back to the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
The report of a first plane striking one of the towers could – at the time – be dismissed as an accident. But, when the second tower was hit, the world changed.
“Until then, nobody knew,” said Sean Mullen, a Marine Corps veteran of Afghanistan who recently retired in Johnstown. “There was an overwhelming sense of definitiveness at that point. Nobody knew really what was going on before then. But the second one, you knew it wasn’t a mistake. It wasn’t an accident then.”
Approximately 2.8 million all-volunteer American military service members went to the Iraq and Afghanistan war zones.
Being part of that group and helping the country respond to 9/11 gave Matthew Paterson – a Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, resident and Iraq veteran – a sense of “serving, being part of something bigger than yourself.”
In this special report, The Tribune-Democrat looks at the Johnstown region's connections to military efforts sparked by the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
