Five veterans who spent decades working for the betterment of the local community were recognized on Monday for their contributions, sacrifices and selflessness with the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award.
They were officially named recipients last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Jack Babich, Joe Dona, Martin Kuhar and Richard Mayer from being able to celebrate their recognitions with family members, friends, elected officials and other local veterans – and Eletha “Susie” Burgoon from being posthumously honored – until Monday’s reception was held at Asiago’s Tuscan Italian, atop the Inclined Plane hill.
“It’s a great group of a lot of people that have been doing great things for an awful long time,” Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield said. “These are what your veterans are supposed to be. They do great things. They don’t ask for anything. They’re very much involved. They continue to be a part of their community and a positive part of their community.”
The award is named in recognition of four World War II chaplains – Lt. George L. Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Jewish; Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, Dutch Reformed – who gave up their life vests and provided comfort to others when the USAT Dorchester was sunk in the frigid north Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 3, 1943.
There are now 47 recipients who have been recognized during local ceremonies, including Caulfield, U.S. Rep John Murtha, Gen. William Lynch, Gen. Frank J. Grass and Gen. Anthony Carrelli. Awards are presented by organizations all across the country.
“I think, more than anything, it’s quite an honor, needless to say,” Kuhar said. “Ironically, so many great people have got this in the past that you almost wonder whether you’re worthy or not.”
• Jack Babich, of Johnstown, a Navy veteran, served in the Iraq War and retired as a commanding officer of Defense Contract Management Agency Aero Systems. He has been involved with VCI, Veterans Monument Memorial Committee, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority. He is a Blue and Gold Officer for the U.S. Naval Academy.
“It’s nice to be here to be recognized tonight. … It’s just a very special thing,” Babich said.
• Eletha “Susie” Burgoon, late of Ashville, an Army military nurse during World War II, was an original organizer of the Ashville Ambulance Association, which provided medical care to her community. She received the Thomas Jefferson Award, a national public service recognition.
“I think it was just her love of helping and giving to others,” said her niece, Margie Beiswenger. “It was a great passion of hers to give to others.”
• Joe Dona, of Johnstown, a Navy veteran, served aboard the USS Suwannee during World War II when the vessel was hit by Japanese kamikazes. He received a Purple Heart and later led the effort to get Theatre Drive, in Richland Township, designated part of the National Purple Heart Trail.
He has been involved with numerous organizations, such as Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts.
“I don’t deserve it,” Dona humbly said about receiving the award.
• Martin Kuhar, of Jackson Township, an Army veteran who served a tour in Vietnam, is the current Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve chairman. He started the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame. Kuhar has been involved with the Cambria County Veterans Court Program and Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania.
• Richard Mayer, of Johnstown, an Army veteran, served during the Korean War era. He became one of the pillars of the region, as a founding member of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, hockey team owner, Johnstown Area Regional Industries board member and publisher of The Tribune-Democrat. He spent time as the volunteer chairman of the 1977 Flood recovery effort and played a leading role in the 100th anniversary commemoration of the 1889 Flood.
“The community had a need, and we tried to fill it,” Mayer said. “There’s no inspiration for giving back to community. You live here. You should support it and help it grow.”
