While local country singer Kevin Dale entertained a crowd, a group of children were jumping inside a Hogue’s Fun Factory bounce house at Lorain Park on Sunday.
Nearby, a row of people were passing through pop-up tents lined with hundreds of gift baskets – each of them donated in memory of the late Amanda Boring of Johnstown.
To event organizer Rob Barmoy, Mandee’s Boys Basket Bash was more than just a fundraiser to support her children Sunday.
It was also a message, he said.
“I want to make sure her kids know there are lot of good people out there – good people in this town,” said Barmoy, a longtime friend of Boring. “Unfortunately, we’re here for a bad reason. But we’re trying to make it a good reason.”
Boring was killed Sept 4. Investigators said her ex-boyfriend rammed her car and then shot her at the crash scene before taking his own life that day.
The Johnstown area woman was well-known in the community, and Barmoy said he worked with a group of 30 friends and family to organize an event in her name.
Guests paid $10 for entry with proceeds going to Boring’s two young boys.
Attendees tossed cornhole bags, bought chances for raffles and grabbed a bite to eat, while several local artists took turns performing on stage.
Barmoy said hundreds of people, many of them business leaders made it possible, donating certificates for stores and restaurants and gift baskets to raise additional funds. Steel City Axe of Johnstown brought its portable axe throwing trailer and donated their profits as well, he said.
Roxanne Brazill, of Johnstown, said she didn’t know the Boring family, but said she was “devastated” to hear what happened.
“As a mother with a child of my own, this reminds you of how important life is,” she said.
Brazill credited Barmoy and fellow organizers for stepping up to help Boring’s children.
“This is a celebration of Mandee’s life,” she said.
Krista Bohman, of Windber, brought her daughter and a women’s group from Emmanuel Church.
Bohman also praised the effort.
“It’s just great how the community responded to this,” she said. “For her children ... hopefully this will be one of their good memories.”
Barmoy said he hopes so, too.
Money won’t take away the pain of loss, he said.
But it might help the boys solve other challenges they face in life in the weeks, months and years ahead, Barmoy said.
He credited the hundreds of people who showed up for the event for making it possible – and admitted he didn’t expect anything less.
“Every single time there’s a tragedy (in this community), the response is always amazing in Johnstown,” he said. “There are a lot of good people, and this was a prime example.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.