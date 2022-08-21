'There's a lot of excitement': Area educators, students eager for 'normal' school year despite staff shortages

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national teacher shortage loom over educational institutions, students and staff of area school districts say they are ready to start classes at the end of August.
Emma Saylor, a rising sophomore at North Star High School, is looking forward to a more “normal” year of learning, she said. Most of her middle school years were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that brought mask-wearing, social distancing and some virtual learning – none of which she liked.
Saylor said the pandemic had negative effects on students, with several of her peers feeling closed off from the learning process.
“It’s pretty great we won’t have to take as many precautions,” Saylor said.
What she’s looking forward to most is her English classes – she enjoys writing and reading – and being vice president of student council. This is her first year in the officer and she’s thrilled for the chance to serve her fellow students.
Shortages of staff ‘a struggle’ for schools
North Star’s principal, Thaddeus Kiesnowski, is also looking forward to the new school year – but he admitted that a staffing shortage is his largest concern as the first day of classes nears.
“That certainly is a struggle,” he said.
Students will return to the district Thursday, and there was still a science teacher slot open at North Star High School when Kiesnowski spoke with The Tribune-Democrat. He said the school most likely will have to start without someone in that position.
Conemaugh Valley High School – where learners return Thursday as well – was also running down to the wire with hiring staff. The board approved the hiring four educators at the high school during an early-morning meeting on Friday to bring the building up to a full roster.
Shane Hazenstab, district superintendent, said that during his career as an administrator, there have been years where teachers were hired late in the summer, but in his experience it’s never been like this.
He gave the recent example of having three spots open and seven applicants to interview for those jobs. By the time the meetings were scheduled, three of the educators had already accepted job offers from other schools. Competition includes cyber and charter institutions, he said.
Hazenstab said one of the most important parts of his job is putting high-quality educators in front of students.
“With fewer candidates, that increases the overall challenge of the situation,” he said.
Hazenstab said fewer teachers are being certified in Pennsylvania, which puts a strain on the candidate pool.
A decade ago, about 21,000 Instructional I certificates and 14,000 Instructional II certificates were issued in Pennsylvania, according to a PDE report. That Instructional I total included a variety of subjects, including seventh- through 12th-grade social studies and pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade music – while the Instructional II number applied to various classes, such as sociology and special education at all grade levels.
But during the 2020-21 school year, the state certified 7,600 educators in Instructional I and 6,300 for Instructional II. That’s a 36% decrease in the first qualification and 45% drop in the other.
National crisis
Nancy Behe, Greater Johnstown Education Association president and cosmetology teacher, said “a nationwide crisis” doesn’t just apply to teachers, but is affecting school support staff as well.
“I think the pandemic brought to a head how much teachers do, and support staff, too,” Behe said.
Behe works with the Pennsylvania State Education Association and National Education Association. She said she lobbies frequently to raise awareness about the shortage and to get incentives for students to pursue a career in the field, such as loan forgiveness.
She’s seen teacher burnout before – COVID-19 is a key factor recently – but usually instructors return after a reprieve, Behe said. This time they’re not heading back to the classroom, and she’s not sure why.
She noted a growing lack of respect for teachers and numerous agendas that play a part in education these days.
“Teachers have lost autonomy,” Behe said.
She said instructors deal with more responsibilities outside of education than they did in previous decades.
“Teachers do so much for kids today,” Behe said. “It’s providing needs at a ground level for every student – and that’s a big job.”
Another problem she sees is a lack of appreciation for learning.
“Invest in more educational and support staff and you’ll see it take off,” Behe said. “It’s not time to reinvent public education. It’s time to reinvest.”
Some temporary help for staffing issues is provided by Intermediate Unit 8. Executive Director Thomas Butler said the IU offers synchronous education for students through its World of Learning Institute for times schools can’t fill positions.
The program has been around for about six years and initially was used for foreign language classes without teachers. But the institute has been expanded to chemistry, and the IU is considering adding a math segment.
Butler described the institute as a stop-gap until a teacher can be hired.
“We’re the solution for a temporary problem,” he said.
Another program offered by the organization is Extended Campus, which allows school districts to pick asynchronous online classes for kids.
“They use that if they have to combine a class for a teacher and you can’t offer something like (Advanced Placement) Bio,” Butler said.
The shortages will be a factor for another three to five years, the director said.
“We’re just starting to see the effects of the pandemic – the real effects – whether it’s academically, whether it’s personnel,” Butler said.
Cautiously optimistic
Despite these challenges, the local administrators are anticipating a good return for schooling.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Hazenstab said. “Starting this year feels like we're back at a place we can focus on what we’re here for – providing an education.”
Kiesnowski agreed. He expects a more normal year without nearly as many interruptions compared to the past two, and improvements in student attendance.
“It’s always nice to have kids come back after the summer,” Kiesnowski said.
The principal joked that although staff can take advantage of that period without learners in the buildings, a school is “definitely a lonely place without the kids.”
Butler said he’s cautiously optimistic about the approaching school year. He acknowledged that although COVID-19 has not gone away completely, as did Hazenstab and Kiesnowski, the virus has at least taken a back seat to education.
The state Department of Education has transferred all virus reporting back to the Department of Health in order to re-focus on instruction and other related duties.
“It’s a good sign,” Butler said.
Kiesnowski said schools are accustomed to dealing with the virus, and Hazenstab said he believes society now has an overall greater comfort level after nearly three years of uncertainty.
The Conemaugh Valley superintendent said his district will put learning losses in focus this academic year to figure out where the gaps are and how to address them for individuals and groups.