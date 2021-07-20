The 90th annual Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee got off to a fast start Monday and Tuesday.
“It was probably the best opening night I’ve seen since I was a kid, and it’s shaping up to be that way again tonight,” fire company treasurer Ralph Boyle said at the jubilee grounds on Tuesday.
Hundreds came out each night for the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Company kitchen fare, Bartlebaugh Amusement rides, games and assorted food booths. The family-oriented jubilee with fun events for kids attracts visitors from throughout the area, Boyle said.
Louella Luczko and her daughter, Jeanette Yurasko, both of Upper Yoder Township, have been coming to the jubilee every year for as long as they can remember.
“We come to walk around and buy (raffle) tickets,” Luczko said.
“And eat,” her daughter chimed in.
For them, the local tradition is also a family tradition.
“Years and years and years ago, my father belonged to the fire company,” Luczko said.
For Kaylie Retallack, of Johnstown’s West End, the 90th jubilee was her first. This year’s was the first that both her children were old enough to enjoy, she explained.
“I try to do things where they both can do it together,” she said.
Trista Clevenger, of Ferndale, brought her children and her parents, Norman and Mary Wildenmann, of Somerset.
“It’s a nice carnival,” Norman Wildenmann said. “There is nothing like it in the surrounding area. I’m glad to see they keep doing it every year.”
It’s not easy, Boyle admitted. With fewer volunteers in the fire company, organizers have accepted help from the Johnstown Elks Lodge and Ferndale Band Boosters in exchange for donations to their organizations.
This year, parking is not available at the nearby Ferndale Area High School football field because the school district couldn’t line up an organization to oversee the parking as a fundraiser, Boyle said.
With the increasing demands, Boyle said there has been discussion to shorten the six-day event to three days in the future.
