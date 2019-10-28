Two candidates will vie for the vacancy in the Cambria County prothonotary’s office in the general election to fill the shoes of a longtime row officer who is retiring at the end of the year.
Republican Lisa Pudliner Crynock, of Jackson Township, said she’s been talking to voters who seem interested in the general election, but may not know the role of the prothonotary.
The prothonotary’s office handles numerous civil matters, including divorces, custody, mortgage foreclosures and protection from abuse orders.
“I’ve been working hard to get my message out there,” she said.
Crynock said she’s hoping to make the office more accessible, whether it be through additional online filing services, extended office hours or community outreach to help the public understand how to access records within the prothonotary’s office.
She is a graduate of Ferndale Area High School and obtained an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Crynock is currently employed as a respiratory therapist by both a home health care company and an area hospital.
She said her education, career and life have been dedicated to helping people, which is why she says she decided to run for an office that helps the residents of Cambria County.
“It’s time for new leadership, new ideas and innovation in county government,” she said.
Crynock also said county government “needs to become more citizen-
friendly.”
“Not everyone in our county lives near the courthouse,” she said.
“For many, especially the elderly and those who live in rural areas without access to public transportation, online access to public records and electronic submission of documents and payments would make their lives much easier.”
Democrat Carla Portash, who has been a full-time employee in the prothonotary’s office since 1988, is also seeking the prothonotary position.
Portash has served as first deputy for Prothonotary Debbie Martella since 2012.
Martella has endorsed Portash as her replacement.
Over the years, Martella said Portash has been part of her staff and helped enforce state mandates and scan files for digital access at several public terminals in the office.
Portash is a Portage native who said her 30 years of experience make her the most qualified candidate.
If elected, she said she’d like to increase the effectiveness of collection involving court-ordered fees, specifically those in protection from abuse cases.
“The current system is just not working effectively,” she said. “There is significant money due the courts that should be collected.”
In addition, Portash said being fiscally responsible is her top priority.
“I owe that to the taxpayers of Cambria County,” she said.
“There is so much technology available to make the job easier, but the cost imposed on the county residents would outweigh the benefits.”
