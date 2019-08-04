This performance takes a hilarious tuneful look at the aches, pains and joys of getting older.
Bob Walton and Jim Walton’s musical “Mid-Life2! #WhatDidIComeInHereFor?” will run Tuesday through Aug. 18 at Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
From ever-increasing trips to the doctor’s office to the horrifying moment when one qualifies for a senior discount, the ever-growing legion of aging baby boomers and beyond are sure to see their lives reflected in this witty, musical revue.
The show takes a comic look at the “age old” conditions faced by both sexes as they slide toward the other side of 50.
Everyone will relate to this funny, and at times, touching musical about the inevitable events of middle-age.
The skits and more than 25 musical numbers touch on such situations as “Turning Fifty (Dad Jokes),” “Salt and Pepper Hair,” becoming “Nana,” “The Golf Widow Blues” and one’s “Bucket List.”
Director Chan Harris said when he got his first invitation in the mail to join AARP a couple of years ago, with the fake “temporary” membership card, it felt like a big cosmic joke.
“I remember my parents saying they still felt like they were in their 20s, and that made no sense to me, but now I understand,” he said.
“This show is a very, very funny look at those moments in life when we’re confronted with the inevitable march of time – senior moments, the joy of age-related discounts, medications, hormonal imbalances, the losing battle with calories and gravity, and much more. It feels really good to be able to laugh at that cosmic joke.”
The cast includes three men and three women – Michael J. Farina, Christopher Harrod, Joy Lynn Jacobs, Jay Aubrey Jones, Rosemary Loar and Lisa Riegel – who will be accompanied by a four-piece band comprised of Terry Osman, Kevin L. Thomas, Richard Auvil and Michael Basija.
Farina, Loar and Riegel have appeared in the playhouse’s past two shows, “Don’t Dress for Dinner” and “Things My Mother Taught Me,” and have spent the summer rehearsing one show while appearing in another.
Patty Carnevali, the playhouse’s executive director, said the show is a lot of fun, and will have audiences shaking their heads in agreement with the show’s skits.
“There will be a lot of laughs and ‘Oh, that’s me’ and ‘I remember that,’ so it’s really going to resonate with people,” she said. “All these little skits are going to hit not only your funny bone, but you’ll be saying ‘I’ve been there and done that.’ ”
Attendees are invited to the cast party in the Tuscany Room at Green Gables Restaurant following the 7 p.m. Wednesday performance. Cast members, the director, designers and technical staff will be on hand.
A talkback with audience members will be held after the Sunday matinee performance. Audience members will have the opportunity to discuss the show with the cast and producer.
Tickets are $15 to $40.
They can be ordered by calling the box office at 814-629-9220 or online at www.mountainplayhouse.org.
