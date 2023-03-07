JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Less than three years after it opened, The Villa Crest Rehabilitative Nursing Facility is being transformed into an expansion of the personal care home in the former Conemaugh Valley Elementary School’s other wing.
“We decided to switch our direction,” Villa Crest owner Dr. Richard Kastelic said Monday.
“Federal regulations and the cost of running a skilled care facility is just too much.”
The former nursing home stopped taking new residents in late January and forfeited its license to the Pennsylvania Department of Health in February, with a closure survey on Feb. 4.
“Unfortunately, as a byproduct of closing that unit – or closing any institution or business – you have layoffs, and we did,” administrator Jerry Otto said.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center management helped displaced registered nurses and licensed practical nurses find new employers, he added.
Kastelic said the Department of Human Services license arrived Monday for 26 additional personal care beds at Horizons Personal Care Home at the Villa Crest, adding to the home’s existing 30 rooms.
Currently, Horizons has 28 rooms occupied.
The new rooms should be ready for occupancy next month after hiring enough staff, Otto said, adding he believes the home will approach capacity by summer.
Kastelic said the decision to transition to 100% personal care grew out of his family’s experience as owners of The Villa personal care home, 429 Napoleon Place, Johnstown.
“We know what we’re doing,” he said.
When Kastelic was developing plans leading up to The Villa Crest’s June 2020 opening, they featured ongoing expansions to complete a continuing care community, with independent living cottages, personal care rooms and a nursing home.
On Monday, he said the cottages remain on the drawing board for future development without a nursing home to complete the traditional continuing care model.
