JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In observance of Good Friday, area Christians participated in cross walks that were held throughout the region.
Around 150 people participated in Forest Hills Ministerium’s procession of the cross from Sidman United Methodist Church to South Fork First United Methodist Church.
“The focus is upon the fact that this was when Jesus was on the cross,” said Pastor Randy Landman, of South Fork First United Methodist Church. “Obviously, there’s no amount of sacrifice or effort that we could do that would ever somehow pay the price. A day like today, as I’m walking, it will give me a little taste of what it was like walking to the cross that day.”
He said those walking should focus on the price that Jesus paid.
“We might get a little bit tired, but we’re not bearing the weight of the sins of the world upon us, so hopefully it reminds us more of what Jesus did for us,” Landman said.
The procession included six stops with Scripture readings and prayer.
Paula Johnson, of Mount Hope, said the cross walk is a reminder of what Jesus did for mankind.
“To walk this far behind him and follow that cross and think, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to follow the cross the rest of my life so I can live eternally with him,’ ” she said. “What he did for us on that cross that day for our sins makes this walk nothing.”
Johnson said that, when she’s walking, she feels freedom from her sins.
“I feel that I’m not worthy of somebody doing this for me and I don’t deserve it,” she said. “It’s a very emotional day.”
Richland resident Marsha Griffith said she’s participated in the cross walk for many years.
“It’s an important thing to remind us of the season and why we celebrate Easter,” she said. “This is a good experience, and I like the fellowship with the other people.”
A couple dozen people participated in an East Hills cross walk that began at Beulah United Methodist Church in Dale Borough and ended at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township.
Pastor Wanick Fayette, of Beulah United Methodist Church, said they are celebrating the life, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“I hope people are encouraged in this time and have an opportunity to carry the cross and experience a bit of it,” he said. “I hope it brings them to the point of the sacrifice that Christ made for them as he was carrying the cross.”
Fayette said the walk is somber, but also joyous.
“As you’re carrying the cross, you’re reminded that Christ carried the cross for me and for my sins and brokenness and took it all the way to death,” he said. “The joy at the end is that Christ didn’t stay dead. He rose from the grave. We go through the trial of carrying this cross, but on the other end there’s joy.”
Other procession stops included Homestead Avenue United Methodist Church, Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren, Oakland United Methodist Church, St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church and Belmont United Methodist Church.
Tara Ometz said she was taking part in the cross walk for the first time.
“Good Friday is about the sacrifice that Jesus made for us, and while we walk, I’m looking to encounter Jesus in a new way,” the Johnstown resident said. “Also, getting excited about the resurrection that we know happened back then and is happening in us every day.”
Davidsville resident Debbie Cuppett said being involved with the walk is a good way to focus on the cross.
“You think of everything that Jesus went through, and it’s good to think about the true meaning of Easter,” she said. “It’s a great feeling to be with other Christian people on a day like today, knowing they are believers, too.”
Elsewhere in the area, a community cross walk was held in Windber that began at Calvary United Methodist Church and made 14 stops, with each one representing a different part of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.