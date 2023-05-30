PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine won a pair of Golden Quill Awards for excellence in journalism on Tuesday night.
The winners of the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s annual awards were announced during a dinner at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
The Tribune-Democrat staff won a Golden Quill in the “Excellence in Journalist Craft Achievement – Multiplatform Project” category for the newspaper’s Black History Month project.
Photographer Thomas Slusser, former Johnstown Magazine Editor Arlene Johns and correspondents Mercedes Barnette and Roxanne Tuinstra won the “Excellence in Written Journalism” Golden Quill in the “Profile” category, Division 4, for Johnstown Magazine’s annual “Beautiful People” project.
Other local finalists included:
• Enterprise/Investigative category: Dave Sutor, Eric Scicchitano and CNHI Pennsylvania staff (“America’s Gun Culture” series).
• News Feature and Traditional Feature categories: Publisher Chip Minemyer (“Who Betrayed Anne Frank?”).
• Editorials category: Minemyer for a series of pieces.
• Arts/Entertainment category: Dave Sutor (“Make That Same Sound”).
• Arts/Entertainment category: Columnist Thomas Leturgey (“Cracking the Microphone 40 Years Ago; Never Give up on Your Dreams”).
• In the magazine division, Johnstown Magazine Editor Shane Riggs was a finalist in two categories – “Traditional Feature” and “Arts/Entertainment” – both for “Celebrating the ‘Wonderful Life’ of Jimmy Stewart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.