JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine advertising sales director Mary Anne Rizzo is retiring July 31 after 35 years with The Tribune-Democrat organization.
Rizzo said that she has especially enjoyed helping small local businesses during her career.
“They open the store. They clean the floor. They open the cash register. They wait on their customers. They order their merchandise. They do it all,” she said. “So we want to be able to come in and help them, take marketing off their plate.”
Christine Marhefka, The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine advertising sales manager, will succeed Rizzo as advertising director effective Aug. 1.
“She’s been a great mentor for me and the whole ad department,” Marhefka said of Rizzo. “Moving forward, thank goodness I have that experience of working with her to build on. She was a huge asset to this department and to area businesses.”
Rizzo and Marhefka have worked together for more than 30 years.
Marhefka started her career in the classified advertising department and transitioned to the retail advertising side about 15 years ago.
“She’s stepped up to the plate repeatedly,” Rizzo said of Marhefka. “She will be a very good transition and replacement.
“She’s been in the business almost as long as I have, and her skillset in the classified section is important because what we are finding out is when we go out, customers want help with employment. They ask us what products we have to help. Chris can answer those questions.”
Rizzo started her career with The Tribune-Democrat in 1988 in the telemarketing department, making cold calls to small accounts. Through the years, managers consistently found her to be a reliable self-starter who was willing to take on more responsibilities.
Rizzo said she has enjoyed building relationships with businesses and assisting in bringing customers to their doors.
“One of the questions I always ask,” she said, “is, ‘If you had one thing you could change, what would it be? What’s the pain point? And can I, as an advertising consultant, help them figure out how to solve that problem?’ That’s the biggest thing.”
Rizzo has seen the newspaper advertising business evolve over time.
“It has changed completely,” she said. “We were a seven-day-a-week newspaper, then we added our magazine, then we started adding digital, and we publish books. Then we started doing events. For example, the one that’s lasted the longest has been our bridal show.”
Although Rizzo is retiring, she said that she may help part-time with some advertising projects and events.
“It’s time to retire,” she said. “I’m healthy. I want to travel. I have grandchildren who live on the other side of the state – I want to see them, and I have grandchildren in town.”
Rizzo worked specifically with downtown Johnstown advertising accounts for 13 years of her career.
“I got to know downtown businesses pretty well,” she said, “and I’m getting to know other businesses as well. The customers are just great.”
The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine Publisher Chip Minemyer said Rizzo will be missed.
“I’m very happy for Mary Anne and wish her all the best in her retirement,” he said. “She’s truly a community icon and will be missed, but we’re hopeful that we can keep her involved with our publications and products in some capacity.”
Minemyer said he also looks forward to Marhefka’s continued leadership.
“Chris has been working toward this opportunity for her entire career, and she is more than ready,” he said. “She’s well-respected in our company and in the community, has a proven track record in advertising management, and is poised to lead our sales team forward.”
Marhefka said she is excited to step into Rizzo’s shoes.
“I’m excited and appreciate the opportunity to take over the role,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to work with businesses.”
