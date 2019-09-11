The following are biographies of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, as compiled by the National Park Service for the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville:
CREW
Captain Jason M. Dahl
Age: 43. Hometown: Littleton, Colorado. Occupation: Pilot/Captain, United Airlines.
Jason M. Dahl rearranged his Sept. 11, 2001, flight schedule so he could take his wife to London for their upcoming fifth wedding anniversary. When he boarded Flight 93 that morning he carried with him, as always, a small box of rocks, a long-ago gift from his son. After 16 years with United, Dahl was a Standards Captain, training and evaluating pilots, in addition to flying assigned trips. Dahl joined the Civil Air Patrol in his native San Jose, California, at age 13, and flew solo three years later. He graduated from San José State University in 1980 with a degree in aeronautical engineering. In September 2001, Jason was living in Littleton, Colorado, with his wife and teenage son.
First Officer LeRoy Homer
Age: 36. Hometown: Marlton, New Jersey. Occupation: Pilot, United Airlines.
LeRoy Homer, the First Officer of Flight 93, grew up on Long Island, New York, with a love of planes and flying, earning his private pilot's license at age 16. After graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987, LeRoy served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm and later flew humanitarian missions to Somalia. His career with United Airlines began in 1995, while he continued serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, achieving the rank of major. LeRoy and his wife settled in Marlton, New Jersey, where their first child was born in 2000.
Lorraine G. Bay
Age: 58. Hometown: East Windsor, New Jersey. Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines.
Lorraine G. Bay loved her job as a United Airlines flight attendant. For 37 years, her twinkling smile and caring ways put passengers at ease. Although she was one of United’s most senior flight attendants, Lorraine preferred to work in the coach section. She mentored younger flight attendants and never failed to remember her co-workers and family with special cards and unique gifts. Two of Bay’s colleagues received cards postmarked Sept. 11, 2001, indicating that they were mailed that fateful morning. Bay and her husband of 22 years made their home in East Windsor, New Jersey.
Sandy Waugh Bradshaw
Age: 38. Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina. Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines.
Sandy Waugh Bradshaw, a native of Climax, North Carolina, always wanted to be a flight attendant, the perfect career for someone who loved meeting people and traveling. After 11 years in the field, she was now flying only two trips per month, allowing her time at home with her two toddlers, her teenage stepdaughter, and her husband, a pilot for US Airways. When faced with the hijack situation on Sept. 11, Bradshaw called United Airlines to report the emergency and describe the terrorists. Then she called her husband in their Greensboro, North Carolina, home. He recalls Sandy saying that she and others on the plane were boiling water to throw on the hijackers. As the call ended, she reported that everyone was running up to first class.
Wanda Anita Green
Age: 49. Hometowns: Oakland, California/Linden, New Jersey. Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines.
Wanda Anita Green was a flight attendant with United Airlines for 29 years, fulfilling a dream of flying and seeing the world. According to her mother, Wanda was one of the first African-American flight attendants with United Airlines. Wanda was a dedicated mother to her two children, a deacon in her church, and active in her local community of Linden, New Jersey. She earned her real estate license and planned to open her own real estate office after retiring from United. Wanda planned to visit her family in Oakland, California, during her layover following the Sept. 11 flight to the West Coast.
CeeCee Ross Lyles
Age: 33. Hometown: Fort Pierce, Florida. Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines.
Just nine months before Sept. 11, 2001, CeeCee Ross Lyles was working as a police officer in her hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida. After several years in law enforcement, she embarked on a new career as a flight attendant in January 2001, fulfilling her childhood dream. She and her husband, also a police officer, had been married for little more than a year, forming a family with four sons. During the hijacking of Flight 93, CeeCee phoned her husband, reaching their answering machine. She told him, “I hope to be able to see your face again, baby. I love you. Good-bye.” In a second call five minutes before the crash, the couple spoke and prayed together. Her husband recalls that CeeCee told him, “Tell the boys I love them. We’re getting ready to do it now. It’s happening!”
Deborah Jacobs Welsh
Age: 49. Hometown: New York City, New York. Occupation: Flight Attendant, United Airlines.
As the purser on Flight 93, Deborah Jacobs Welsh was assigned to first class and was responsible for overseeing the flight attendants. With more than 25 years of experience with three airlines, she was well-qualified to handle the role. The 6-foot-tall Welsh was raised in Philadelphia, the eldest of six children. She loved to travel and embraced the cultures of the exotic places she visited. She cared deeply about animals, and was compassionate and thoughtful, delivering leftover airline meals and warm winter clothing to homeless people in the Manhattan neighborhood where she lived with her husband.
PASSENGERS
Christian Adams
Age: 37. Hometown: Biebelsheim, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany. Occupation: Export director, German Wine Institute. Reason for travel: Business.
A Fulbright grant recipient and a well-regarded figure in the wine industry, Christian Adams was en route to San Francisco on Sept. 11 for an event promoting German wines. Holding degrees in viticulture, wine making, and marketing from universities in Germany and from the University of California at Davis, Adams was responsible for worldwide promotion of his country’s wines for the German Wine Institute in Mainz, Germany. A colleague from the German Wine Information Bureau in New York recalled Adams’ thoughtful, quiet manner and his depth of knowledge of the wine business. Adams is survived by his wife and two children.
Todd M. Beamer
Age: 32. Hometown: Cranbury, New Jersey. Occupation: Account manager, Oracle Corporation. Reason for travel: Business.
Todd M. Beamer, an account manager for Oracle, a computer software company, left his home on Sept. 11 for a one-day business trip to San Francisco. Beamer was raised in the Chicago area and graduated from Wheaton College and earned an MBA from DePaul University. Caught up in the hijacking of Flight 93, Beamer tried to reach his wife by Airfone. When the call was not connected, Beamer dialed “0” and reached an Airfone customer service representative who says that Beamer calmly provided critical information about events on the plane and relayed messages for his pregnant wife and two children. At Beamer’s request, the representative joined him in praying the Lord’s Prayer. At the end of his call, she says she heard him say to others on the plane, “Are you ready? Okay. Let’s roll.”
Alan Anthony Beaven
Age: 48. Hometown: Oakland, California. Occupation: Attorney with firm of Berman DeValerio Pease Tabacco Burt and Pucillo. Reason for travel: Business.
Alan Anthony Beaven practiced law in his native New Zealand, then in England, New York, and most recently, California. After working as a prosecutor for Scotland Yard and as a securities and anti-trust attorney, Alan moved to Oakland, California, where he found his niche in environmental litigation. His passions were his family, his spiritual journey, and protecting the Bay Area’s water quality, tirelessly prosecuting violators of the Clean Water Act. On Sept. 11, Alan was flying to California to handle one last case. Then he, his wife, and their young daughter planned to leave for a year’s stay in India where Alan would provide legal advice regarding that country’s pollution and deforestation problems. Beaven is also survived by two sons.
Mark Bingham
Age: 31. Hometown: San Francisco, California. Occupation: Owner of The Bingham Group. Reason for travel: Business.
Mark Bingham was establishing a new office on the East Coast for his California-based public relations firm, The Bingham Group. The successful and adventuresome executive traveled frequently for both work and pleasure. A former rugby champion at the University of California, Berkeley, Bingham was a valued teammate on the San Francisco Fog Rugby Football Club. On the morning of Sept. 11, Bingham overslept and nearly missed his flight; he was the last passenger to board. During the hijacking, he phoned his mother reporting that his plane had been hijacked and relaying his love for her. In addition to his mother, Bingham is survived by his father and stepmother.
Deora Frances Bodley
Age: 20. Hometown: San Diego, California. Occupation: Student at Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, California. Reason for travel: Visiting friends.
Deora Frances Bodley was the youngest person aboard Flight 93. A junior at Santa Clara University, Deora loved children and volunteered with many charity organizations, including the Special Olympics and the San Diego Zoo. She was a peer counselor to troubled teens and tutored in an afterschool program. Deora was studying French and psychology, aspiring to become a child psychologist. Remembered as independent and introspective, Deora loved her family and enjoyed reading and writing. On Sept. 11, she was flying home after visiting friends in New Jersey. She is survived by her mother and a sister.
Marion R. Britton
Age: 53. Hometown: Brooklyn, New York. Occupation: Assistant regional director, U.S. Census Bureau. Reason for travel: Business.
It was Marion R. Britton’s knack for engaging strangers in conversation that launched her 21-year career with the U.S. Census Bureau. As a census enumerator, she sometimes encountered families in need and returned after-hours to deliver food and clothing to them. Colleagues and family remember Britton’s generosity, her frankness, and her dedication to the Bureau. On Sept. 11, Britton, 53, of Brooklyn, New York, the assistant regional director of the New York office, was flying with co-worker Waleska Martinez to attend a conference in San Francisco. During the hijacking, Britton phoned a longtime friend and tearfully told him it felt like her plane was turning and was going to crash. Marian is survived by a brother.
Thomas E. Burnett Jr.
Age: 38. Hometown: Bloomington, Minnesota. Occupation: Chief operating officer, Thoratec Corp. Reason for travel: Business.
Thomas E. Burnett Jr. had spent most of the past six weeks traveling in his role as chief operating officer of Thoratec, a manufacturer of heart pumps for patients awaiting transplants. The Minnesota native was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and Pepperdine University. On Sept. 11, Burnett was returning home to San Ramon, California, where his wife and three children were waiting. Tom’s four phone calls to his wife from on board hijacked Flight 93 provided vital information to the passengers and crew and revealed the plans they were making to take back the plane. She recalls Tom saying, “We have to do something. We can’t wait for the authorities. ... It’s up to us. I think we can do it.”
William Joseph Cashman
Age: 60. Hometown: West New York, New Jersey. Occupation: Ironworker. Reason for travel: Hiking trip.
William Joseph Cashman was traveling aboard Flight 93 with long-time friend Patrick Joseph Driscoll to go hiking in Yosemite National Park. Cashman served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division, studied martial arts, and taught night school classes to apprentice ironworkers. Cashman was proud of the fact that during his 40 years with Ironworkers Local 46, he helped to construct the World Trade Center. The tall, wiry native New Yorker loved spending time outdoors, and often hiked in parks near his home, as well as out West. He is survived by his wife of 31 years.
Georgine Rose Corrigan
Age: 55. Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii. Occupation: Antique and jewelry dealer. Reason for travel: Visit with brother, buying trip for business.
While working as a bank teller in her native Ohio in 1976, Georgine Rose Corrigan had a chance meeting that led to a job offer in Hawaii. Corrigan and her infant daughter re-located and made the island their home. Georgine worked at dozens of different jobs, many relying on her artistic talent. She became a well-known antiques and collectables dealer, designed jewelry and developed a line of Christmas ornaments decorated with tropical flowers. Friends said she was “crazy about roses,” a nod to her middle name. On Sept. 11, Corrigan was on her way home from an East Coast buying trip and a visit with her brother in New Jersey.
Patricia Cushing
Age: 69. Hometown: Bayonne, New Jersey. Occupation: Retired service representative, New Jersey Bell Telephone. Reason for travel: Vacation.
Patricia Cushing was traveling aboard Flight 93 with her friend and sister-in-law, Jane Folger, to visit San Francisco for the first time – a trip the two had been planning for months. Cushing raised five children in Bayonne, New Jersey, and was widowed in 1988. The Maryland native retired after 20 years as a service representative for New Jersey Bell Telephone. She held season tickets for The Metropolitan Opera in New York City, loved movies and ballet, and played mahjong every week. Her family remembers that she never had a bad word to say and remained upbeat no matter what the circumstances.
Joseph DeLuca
Age: 52. Hometown: Succasunna, New Jersey. Occupation: Business systems specialist, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. Reason for travel: Vacation.
Joseph DeLuca, a lifelong resident of northern New Jersey, graduated from Jersey City State College and worked at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare for 23 years designing computer software systems. He was devoted to his parents and is remembered for his sense of humor and caring ways. He was passionate about sports car racing, edited a sports car newsletter, and loved driving his yellow Morgan roadster. DeLuca's alter ego was a car-racing feline, immortalized in his syndicated cartoon, "The Adventures of Raymond the Cat." DeLuca was aboard Flight 93 with his girlfriend, Linda Gronlund, traveling to the wine country of Napa Valley. During the hijacking of their flight, Joe telephoned his father to say good-bye. He is survived by a sister.
Patrick Joseph Driscoll
Age: 70. Hometown: Manalapan, New Jersey. Occupation: Retired executive director of Software Development, Bell Communications. Reason for travel: Hiking trip.
When Patrick Joseph Driscoll reached the summit on a challenging hiking trail, he described it as a spiritual experience. On Sept. 11, he and his long-time friend, William Cashman, were traveling to hike in Yosemite National Park. The Manalapan, New Jersey, resident was the son of Irish immigrants, grew up in Manhattan and served four years aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer during the Korean War. He earned an engineering degree from New York University and a master’s degree in computer science from Rutgers University. Joe, as most people called him, retired as the executive director of software development for Bell Communications. He and his wife were married for 42 years and had four children.
Edward Porter Felt
Age: 41. Hometown: Matawan, New Jersey. Occupation: Computer engineer and technology director, BEA Systems. Reason for travel: Business.
Edward Porter Felt was known as a problem solver in his job as a computer engineer at BEA Systems, a software firm, and had been awarded two patents in the field of encryption technology. After growing up in Clinton, New York, Felt graduated from Colgate University and received a master’s degree from Cornell University. Ed loved the outdoors and spending time with his wife and two children. He was en route to San Francisco on a last-minute business trip on Sept. 11. Felt’s response to the hijacking was to place a call on his cell phone. Just five minutes before the crash, he dialed 911, reporting, “Hijacking in progress!” and identified himself and his flight.
Jane C. Folger
Age: 73. Hometown: Bayonne, New Jersey. Occupation: Retired bank officer, Commercial Trust. Reason for travel: Vacation.
Jane C. Folger, a retired bank officer, was traveling on Flight 93 with her sister-in-law and friend, Patricia Cushing, for a long-anticipated site seeing trip to San Francisco. The two women lived just blocks from each other in New Jersey, and often took day trips together. Strong and resilient, Folger raised six children, then lost a son in the Vietnam War and another son to AIDS. She experienced a painful divorce, but remained active and independent. As a lifelong resident of Bayonne, Jane knew and loved New York City, traveling there weekly and introducing her six grandchildren to her favorite stores, theaters, museums and cultural events.
Colleen L. Fraser
Age: 51. Hometown: Elizabeth, New Jersey. Occupation: Executive director, Progressive Center for Independent Living. Reason for travel: Attending conference.
Colleen L. Fraser was a nationally-known advocate for the disabled. A native of Elizabeth, New Jersey, and a graduate of Rutgers University, Colleen helped draft the “Americans with Disabilities Act.” She carried a tiny copy of the Constitution with her to encourage the disabled to become their own advocates. At just 4-feet, 6-inches tall, Colleen herself relied on a cane and a mobility scooter. On Sept. 11, Colleen was flying to a grant-writing seminar in Reno, Nevada, hoping to become more effective as executive director of the Progressive Center for Independent Living. She also served as vice chairwoman of the New Jersey Developmental Disabilities Council. She is survived by a sister.
Andrew (Sonny) Garcia
Age: 62. Hometown: Portola Valley, California. Occupation: Owner of Cinco Group Inc. Reason for travel: Business.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Dorothy Garcia says she heard her husband, Andrew, utter just one word before his telephone call from Flight 93 was disconnected: “Dorothy.” Garcia, a practical joker nicknamed “Sonny,” savored family life and exuded a deep sense of spirituality and concern for others. Garcia grew up in Sunnyvale, California, and graduated from San Jose State University. He was married for 32 years and had three children. A former air traffic controller with the California Air National Guard and briefly, a purchasing manager for United Airlines, Andy ran an industrial products supply business, Cinco Group, with his wife. Though he never earned a pilot’s license, he was fascinated with aviation and airplanes. On Sept. 11, he was returning home from a meeting in New Jersey.
Jeremy Logan Glick
Age: 31. Hometown: Hewitt, New Jersey. Occupation: Sales manager, Vividence Inc. Reason for travel: Business.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Jeremy Logan Glick reluctantly left his home on business as a sales manager with Vividence Inc., a web management company. He relished every moment he had at home with his wife and their 3-month-old baby. One of six siblings raised in Oradell, New Jersey, Jeremy graduated from the University of Rochester and married his high school sweetheart. When confronted with the hijacking situation on Flight 93, Glick phoned his wife. She recalls him calmly describing the terrorists and their threats. Glick, a former national collegiate judo champion and black belt, told his wife that plans were being made by the passengers and crew to rush the terrorists. As their call ended, Glick told his wife he loved her and needed her to be happy.
Kristin Osterholm White Gould
Age: 65. Hometown: New York City, New York. Occupation: Medical journalist. Reason for travel: Visiting friends.
Kristin Osterholm White Gould was a freelance medical journalist and published author who loved to travel to historical and cultural sites. She was an intellectual with a creative spirit and wide range of interests – including literature, drama and writing. A native of Port Washington, New York, and a graduate of Cornell University, she was fluent in several languages, including Latin and ancient Greek. Her brownstone on New York’s Upper West Side was filled with books. Kristin was a patron of the arts and especially enjoyed live performances. Gould was in the midst of writing a book about the medical and scientific contributions of Ivy League university graduates. She boarded Flight 93 to visit friends in California. Gould is survived by a daughter.
Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas
Age: 38. Hometown: San Rafael, California. Occupation: Advertising sales consultant, Good Housekeeping Magazine. Reason for travel: Returning home from grandmother’s memorial service.
On Sept. 11, Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas was returning from her grandmother’s funeral in New Jersey to her home in California. Raised in Houston, Texas, the University of Texas graduate had 15 years of marketing and sales experience, and most recently was an account executive at Good Housekeeping magazine. She and her husband were expecting their first child. Lauren also was writing a book intended to inspire women. When she called her husband from onboard the plane, she left a message saying there was a problem on the flight. She conveyed her love for him and asked him to tell her family that she loved them, too. Lauren’s sisters were able to complete and publish her book, "You Can Do It: The Merit Badge Handbook for Grown-Up Girls."
Donald Freeman Greene
Age: 52. Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut. Occupation: Executive vice president, Safe Flight Instrument Corporation. Reason for travel: Hiking and biking trip.
A licensed pilot who had learned to fly at age 14, Donald Freeman Greene was headed to Lake Tahoe on Sept. 11 to join his brothers on a hiking and biking trip. Greene was the executive vice president and a partner with his adoptive father in Safe Flight Instrument Corp., manufacturer of products used in thousands of aircraft worldwide. Don loved flying, sailing and spending time with his family. Raised in White Plains, New York, Greene held an engineering degree from Brown University and an MBA from Pace University. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Linda Gronlund
Age: 46. Hometown: Greenwood Lake, New York. Occupation: Manager of Environmental Compliance, BMW North America. Reason for travel: Business and vacation.
Linda Gronlund was an attorney and engineer for BMW North America working as manager of environmental compliance. Linda was a skilled mechanic with a passion for sports car racing. She was also an accomplished sailor, a certified emergency medical technician, and held a brown belt in Karate. She attended Southampton College of Long Island University and American University’s law school. On Sept. 11, Linda was traveling with her boyfriend, Joe DeLuca. She planned to attend a business meeting, then she and Joe would celebrate her 47th birthday touring California's wine country. When terrorists took over their plane, Linda called her sister to express her love, give her the combination to her safe and say good-bye. Linda is also survived by her parents.
Richard J. Guadagno
Age: 38. Hometowns: Eureka, California/Trenton, New Jersey. Occupation: Project manager, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Reason for travel: Returning from visit with family.
Richard J. Guadagno dedicated his life to protecting the environment. Growing up in Ewing, New Jersey, Rich came to love animals and the outdoors, leading him to a career as a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. After graduating from Rutgers University, he worked for 17 years at refuge areas in New Jersey, Delaware, Oregon and finally at Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Northern California, where he was a project manager. After celebrating his grandmother’s 100th birthday with family in New Jersey, Rich boarded Flight 93 to return home. Guadagno’s badge and credentials, identifying him as a federally-trained law enforcement officer, were recovered at the Flight 93 crash site and returned to his parents and sister.
Toshiya Kuge
Age: 20. Hometown: Osaka, Japan. Occupation: Student at Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan. Reason for travel: Vacation.
Toshiya Kuge was an athlete and scholar who was determined to become proficient in English and earn a master’s degree in engineering from an American university. He loved American football and was a linebacker in his first year of college at Waseda University, where he was an engineering student. On this two-week vacation trip, the friendly, outgoing college sophomore went whitewater rafting in the Canadian Rockies and visited Niagara Falls and the Statue of Liberty. This was his second visit to the United States. Kuge was traveling alone in order to immerse himself in the English language. Flight 93 was the first leg of Kuge’s journey home. He is survived by his parents and a brother.
Hilda Marcin
Age: 79. Hometown: Mount Olive, New Jersey. Occupation: Retired bookkeeper and teacher’s aide. Reason for travel: Moving to live with daughter.
After emigrating with her parents from Germany when she was six years old, Hilda Marcin settled in Irvington, New Jersey. She married Edward Marcin in 1943 and they had two daughters. Marcin worked for 20 years as a fund manager for a waiters and waitresses union in Newark. After moving to Mount Olive, New Jersey, Hilda began a new career as an instructional aide for special needs children at Tinc Road School in Flanders, New Jersey. The energetic grandmother, widowed in 1979, loved to cook and entertain and is remembered as strong, independent and organized. The oldest passenger on the plane, Marcin was traveling to stay with her daughter in California for the winter months.
Waleska Martinez
Age: 37. Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey. Occupation: Automation specialist, U.S. Census Bureau. Reason for travel: Business.
Born in Puerto Rico, Waleska Martinez was the “backbone of the family,” according to her father. With a business and computer science degree from the University of Puerto Rico, Martinez came to the United States in 1987 to advance her career, but maintained close ties to her family. In 13 years with the U.S. Census Bureau she rose from clerk to automation specialist for the New York Region. Martinez was traveling with co-worker Marion Britton to attend a conference in San Francisco. Martinez loved to cook Italian and Spanish foods for friends and family, played tennis and softball, and enjoyed concerts and dancing. She is survived by her parents, a brother, and a sister.
Nicole Carol Miller
Age: 21. Hometown: San Jose, California. Occupation: Student at West Valley College, Saratoga, California. Reason for travel: Vacation.
Family members of Nicole Carol Miller remember her endless energy and ambition. A dean’s list student at West Valley College in Saratoga, California, she held a part-time waitress job, taught fitness classes at a gym in her hometown of San Jose, and worked out daily. She planned to transfer to California State University in either Chico or San Jose to complete her degree. Miller made an impulsive decision to fly to the East Coast to vacation with a friend. The couple toured Manhattan landmarks and New Jersey boardwalks and beaches before boarding separate flights to return home. A thunderstorm on the evening of Sept. 10, 2001, forced Miller to re-schedule her flight to the next morning. She is survived by her parents, step-parents and six siblings.
Louis J. Nacke II
Age: 42. Hometown: New Hope, Pennsylvania. Occupation: Director of distribution center, Kay-bee Toys. Reason for travel: Business.
Travel was not a routine part of the job for Louis J. Nacke II, the director of a huge New Jersey distribution center for Kay-Bee Toys. The one-day, last minute business trip took him away from his new wife and their home under construction in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Nacke was a weightlifter with a Superman tattoo on his left arm who enjoyed fast cars and good wine, and loved his teenage sons from his previous marriage. As a child, Nacke moved with his family many times, living in Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York, graduating from high school in Philadelphia. “Joey,” as his family knew him, was a loving son and a tough, no-nonsense big brother to his three siblings.
Donald Arthur Peterson
Age: 66. Hometown: Spring Lake, New Jersey. Occupation: Retired President, Continental Electric Co. Reason for travel: Vacation.
and
Jean Hoadley Peterson
Age: 55. Hometown: Spring Lake, New Jersey. Occupation: Retired Registered Nurse. Reason for travel: Vacation.
Donald Arthur and Jean Hoadley Peterson were traveling to Yosemite National Park in California for a vacation with Jean’s brother and parents. When they arrived at the Newark airport early that morning, they were offered the opportunity to take Flight 93 instead of their scheduled, later flight. Don was the retired president of Continental Electric Co. in New Jersey. Jean had worked as a registered nurse and nursing instructor, and was a volunteer emergency medical technician. Their retirement years were spent in volunteerism and crisis counseling. Don worked with men struggling with drug and alcohol dependency; Jean counseled women in crisis pregnancies. They mentored and supported many in their church and community. Don grew up in South Orange, New Jersey, had an electrical engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned an MBA from Rutgers University. In addition to her nursing degree from the University of Rochester, Jean held a master’s degree in education from Columbia University. When the Petersons married in 1984, each had three children from previous marriages. Don’s personal Bible was recovered at the Flight 93 crash site, complete with a handwritten list of men for whom he was praying.
Mark David Rothenberg
Age: 52. Hometown: Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Occupation: Owner of MDR Global Resources. Reason for travel: Business.
Mark David Rothenberg was an intense, successful businessman accustomed to frequent flights to Asia for his importing business, MDR Global Resources. He always flew first class and enjoyed conversing with people on the long international flights. He had an amazing memory for numbers and a mind like a calculator. Rothenberg was raised in Brooklyn, and graduated in 1970 from Franklin & Marshall College. Mark – or “Mickey,” as he was known to friends and family – had previously worked in the family glassware business, becoming the top salesman and eventual owner. Though he worked long hours, Rothenberg was devoted to his wife and two children. Rothenberg was traveling to Taiwan.
Christine Ann Snyder
Age: 32. Hometown: Kailua, Hawaii. Occupation: Arborist and project manager, The Outdoor Circle. Reason for travel: Attending a conference
Hawaii native Christine Ann Snyder was a project manager and certified arborist for The Outdoor Circle, Hawaii's oldest nonprofit environmental group. According to her family, the beautification of Hawaii was her profession, pride and joy. During her six years with The Outdoor Circle, Chris supervised volunteers in planting trees and worked to protect trees and landscapes from development. She held a degree in political science from the University of Hawaii. She was returning from the National Urban Forestry Conference in Washington, D.C., and an impromptu, first-time visit to New York City. A connecting flight in San Francisco would have taken Snyder home to Kailua, Hawaii, and her husband of just three months.
John Talignani
Age: 74. Hometown: Staten Island, New York. Occupation: Retired bartender. Reason for travel: Attending stepson’s memorial service.
As a bartender and steward at Manhattan’s Palm restaurants for 20 years, John Talignani met a fair share of celebrities. But the World War II Army veteran was down-to-earth, a family man dedicated to his late wife, Selma, and her three sons whom he helped to raise. John was born in Italy, grew up in Brooklyn. In his retirement, Talignani loved following the New York Mets baseball team and making pizza for family gatherings, a holdover from his days of owning a pizzeria. The end of Talignani’s life was doubly tragic: John and other family members boarded separate flights to San Francisco, where he would attend a memorial service and claim the body of his son-in-law, who had died in a Sept. 5 car crash while on his honeymoon.
Honor Elizabeth Wainio
Age: 27. Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland. Occupation: District manager, Discovery Channel Stores. Reason for travel: Business.
Two days before Sept. 11, 2001, Honor Elizabeth Wainio returned from a long-awaited trip to Europe. Now, the Catonsville, Maryland, native was on her way to San Francisco for a company-wide business meeting for Discovery Channel Stores. After graduating from Towson University, “Lizz,” as her friends called her, found her niche in retail, quickly rising from sales positions to management. After joining Discovery’s retail division in 1999, she became a top-performing manager and was promoted to district manager for New York and New Jersey. During the hijacking of Flight 93, Wainio phoned her stepmother, who recalls her words: “They're getting ready to break into the cockpit. I have to go. I love you. Good-bye.” Elizabeth is survived by parents, stepparents, a brother and a sister.
