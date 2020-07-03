Los Angeles resident Christopher Cramer came home to Cambria County in 2014 to shoot his first feature-length film – “Moreau.”
Six years later, the Nicktown native is set to release a new horror movie, “The Seance” – filmed in Ebensburg this past winter.
“Since ‘Moreau’ I’ve had six years of experience of hitting the ground running in Los Angeles and I’ve had some other projects come up between then and now, but I wanted to come back to my hometown area and do something there again,” Cramer said.
He said he collaborated with a writer in Los Angeles and the two discussed doing a smaller project that would be shot in a single location, but still be a feature-length film.
“I wanted to set it back in Pennsylvania where I could mix in locals with professionals,” Cramer said.
In June 2019, he started pre-production work and talking with locals and Los Angeles crew members.
“In October, I returned full-time for three months of working on the film and that started with set design, set building, building the props, getting makeup together and solidifying locations,” Cramer said. “In November, we started filming and filmed for 21 days, finishing right before the holidays.”
The film was shot almost entirely at the Fairview Bed and Breakfast in Ebensburg.
“We took it over and completely redressed it,” Cramer said. “You would not recognize the building from the film.”
The movie features 12 actors in speaking roles and another 15 for action sequences.
“We had talent from Pennsylvania, Ohio and California,” Cramer said.
As the title suggests, the film revolves around a seance.
It focuses on two protagonists – one who is a true believer, holding seances for years because he’s convinced his house is haunted, and the other who is a skeptic trying to prove that the practice is a hoax.
“For the first two acts, it’s more of a commentary on the genre as everything he’s doing she is poking holes in it,” Cramer said. “It’s very playful and cheeky.”
He said with the third act, “The Seance” turns into an action-paced horror film.
“The house turns on her for saying that none of it is real and it turns into a survival story,” Cramer said.
The film is in post-production.
“It’ll probably have three months before it’s polished and ready to send off to distribution,” Cramer said. “It’s already edited. Right now it’s with our composure, sound designer, sound mixer, color grader and VFX artist.”
An early 2021 release date is planned.
“Originally, we were going to put it in different movie theaters across the U.S.,” Cramer said. “But with the model changing due to COVID-19, I don’t know if people are going to movie theaters right now, so I would imagine this would be straight to streaming and be available to download and rent.”
A first look at “The Seance” is available on YouTube at youtube/XDz4R8nqVQk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.