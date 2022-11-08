The Rusty Shackles, a local Americana group, will celebrate the release of its debut CD "Joyland" with a free show at 7 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Band members Ed Locher IV, Adam Milkovich, Chris Verbano and Luke Harrison are solo musicians and collaborators who have been part of Johnstown’s music scene for years, but have only been playing as The Rusty Shackles since 2019.
The band will play the entire CD of 13 original songs from at the show.
Bar proceeds will benefit the Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Information: www.jaha.org.
