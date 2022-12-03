JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As Forest Hills Community Band Director Joe Dipyatic stood before his more than 30-piece unit Saturday, the opening notes to "The First Noel" also signaled the sound of a longstanding downtown Christmas tradition.
The band was among 15 groups and performers whose music is filling First Presbyterian Church's sanctuary this weekend for the 39th annual Festival of the Nativity, which runs through Sunday.
Volunteer Lynne Williams said the event also fills the church with both first-time visitors and returnees who have made the event part of their own Christmastime tradition.
The musical message is simple: It's an uplifting reminder that "Christ, our savior, is born," Williams said.
The event's roots date back to 1983, when Lois Siehl convinced her brother, then-Rev. Jim Cuppett, to create an engaging event that emphasized the true meaning of Christmas.
"I think that's a big part of it," Williams said of the event's longevity. "People come back because it puts people in the right spirit for Christmas."
Vocalist Joe Inman performed earlier during the three-day festival, but said he felt compelled to return as a member of the crowd.
"As a Christian, Christmas is every day for me," Inman said, "but this time of year is so special. This event is such a special staple for downtown Johnstown every year."
For the Rev. Hyiwot Teshome, it also served as a memorable welcome.
Teshome's first official day as the First Presbyterian Church's pastor was just 24 hours before the event's first night.
By Saturday, he was enjoying every minute of it, he said.
He described it as a "celebratory" way to engage with the church's surrounding community about the reason for the season.
"I expected to be surprised by the Festival yesterday when it began, but it exceeded that," said Teshome, crediting church volunteers and performers. "It's simply amazing."
Williams said the event will feature seven performances beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Street church.
The finale at 7:30 p.m. will include a mass 100-member choir featuring singers from two local high schools and two churches.
This event is free to the public.
