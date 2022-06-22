JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Thunder in the Valley for years has balanced maintaining traditions while adding new elements to keep the annual motorcycle rally fresh for attendees.
This year’s 24th Thunder in the Valley is scheduled to run from Thursday through Sunday. There are staples such as the Grand Thunder Parade, Thunderbolt Saloons, the blessing of the bikes, merchandise sales and the Flight 93 Memorial Ride.
Some musical acts also return frequently, including Jasmine Cain, whose popularity has gained her the nickname “The First Lady of Thunder.” But, in a sign of the new, Cain will perform the first-ever concert – an acoustic show – at Balance Restaurant’s recently opened courtyard on Main Street at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cain will also play official Thunder concerts on Friday and Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
“There are certain things that people come to expect, and they’re familiar with it,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, which organizes the event. “There are aspects that they enjoy – but then you do try to change things up a bit. I think we found the right formula over the years of what we can offer to people.”
Cain’s show is expected to be a highlight in the expansion of the Balance property, restaurant leaders said.
“We’re super-excited to be able to be outside and offer the concert setting and just give a totally different feel than what Balance (inside) could have ever done,” said Amanda Artim, co-owner of Balance Restaurant. “We just really want to showcase the new courtyard, and no way better to do that than through live music and just having a good time.”
Musical performances at Peoples Natural Gas Park are scheduled to include The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue (8 p.m. Friday), Hairball (10 p.m. Saturday) and Cain (10 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday).
Other venues downtown will look to draw in people who are attending Thunder. Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., plans to have live music and local food trucks from Wednesday through Sunday for an event called Storm the Corner.
“We’re expecting a big crowd for Thunder,” Stadium Pub & Grille owner Patrick Martella said.
Thunder is one of several activities that benefit the bar throughout the year, thanks to its location at the busy intersection of Washington and Johns streets, across from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Others include the AAABA Tournament, Johnstown Mill Rats baseball games, the 1st Summit Bank Johnstown PolkaFest, the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival and high school sports games.
“It keeps us alive,” Martella said. “Times are different. The economy is changing. I think we need events like this to keep us in business, to show people that there is life downtown.”
Rager said the rally brings in about $20 million to the region.
“The economic impact is huge on the city itself,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “Just the people that come into the city, they’re going to spend money, whether it be the hotels, the restaurants. Remember the surrounding areas, whether it be Richland or Ebensburg. It draws tens of thousands of people to (the) Johnstown (region). That’s another boost that we need to our city, for our businesses and our economics.”
One of the most popular events outside of the city is Wheels & Wings, a party from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday in Ebensburg with chicken wing vendors, live music, motorcycle show, beer tents and ax-throwing.
“It’s outdoors,” Ebensburg Borough Community Development Director Danea Koss said. “There’s lots going on. There’s live music, food, fun. It looks like it’s going to be good weather. I think people just like coming out. This event has a great following.”
Koss added: “The Thunder folks just do such a great job of marketing and promoting it. It’s just worked out so well for us to sort of jump on board with them and be an affiliate event of theirs. It definitely draws both ways. I think our Wheels & Wings attendees go to Thunder, and Thunder attendees come here. I think it’s just a good partnership.”
Two common occurrences for any Thunder are making advance safety precautions and hoping for good weather.
“Basically, it’s a rehash,” Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said. “We’ve been doing it for so long. We review the emergency plan, change anything that we need to. There’s a lot of coordination with the county in getting barricades in to block streets off, working with police and public works on security issues and stuff like that.”
Statler continued: “The crowd that comes in, they’re here to enjoy themselves. With the money they put out for the motorcycles and travel and all that stuff, they’re not coming in here to cause trouble and get in trouble. They want to come in, have a good time and then go home. I think that’s part of the reason why we don’t have any issues.”
And AccuWeather meteorologist Randy Adkins predicts mostly enjoyable conditions for riding and being outdoors, with high temperatures expected in the 80s. Thursday and Friday will be “largely favorable” with “dry weather anticipated then.”
Rain seems most possible on Sunday, when there is up to a 80% chance of a thunderstorm, according to Adkins.
“Truth be told, the weekend doesn’t look terrible,” Adkins said. “That being said, there is some chance for some thunderstorm activity each day.”
