A journey through Advent is a renewed walk with God and anticipation of the coming of the awaited promise of restoration and the gift of a Savior.
For this reason, we light the candle of hope on the first Sunday of Advent to remind us of God’s continued presence – “Jehovah Shalom” (Judges 6:24) in our awaiting.
We light the candle of peace as we pray for world peace while anticipating the day when peace covers the world and creation lives in harmony. And we light the candle of joy as we continue to rejoice in our ongoing circumstances until the fullness and complete rejoicing in God’s realm is at hand.
Lastly, we light the candle of love on the fourth Sunday of Advent as we await the celebration, the time when God’s love is incarnated in Christ and unto us is given.
Two years ago, I asked you to pray for Ethiopia as the country plunged into civil war.
The war broke out on Nov. 3, 2020, and the Tigray region in the north, with a population of about 6 million, was cut off from the rest of the country and the world. There was no electricity, telephone communications, transportation or banking services, and the price of commodities skyrocketed. The whole region was in total blackout – they were left in the dark.
For two years, peace was far from sight in the homes and hearts of Ethiopians. Hate toward ethnic Tigrayans mounted and the country was divided.
And this time last year, I asked the church and the Christian friends in Cambria County to remember Ethiopia in Advent prayers as you lit your candles. I was certain that with prayer Ethiopia would indeed be restored. I believe in the power of prayers!
You did partner and continued to remember Ethiopia in your prayers. God has heard your prayers! Thank you!
Today, I bring you the good news, and I want you to celebrate with the Ethiopians together. On Nov. 2, the peace deal between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front combatants was signed in Pretoria, South Africa. The TPLF agreed to lay down their weapons and continue as a peaceful party.
Since the peace deal was signed, the people of Tigray have breathed the fresh air of peace. Their hope has been restored, and everyone is able to walk freely to visit relatives and attend church services. Electricity and telephone services have been restored in a few cities.
Yet they await the full implementation of the peace deal and the day where they can travel and reunite with their families in other parts of Ethiopia.
The word of the prophet comes to life in this – that “the people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned.” (Matthew 4:16)
Therefore, this year, I ask you to light your candle in celebration of peace and to rejoice with Ethiopia, as we prepare to sing with the multitude of the heavenly host on Christmas Day, exclaiming, “Glory to God in the heavenly heights. Peace to all men and women on earth who please Him.” (Luke 2:14)
Christ is our peace by grace through faith – Jehovah Shalom.
Come now, Prince of Peace!
