I was cleaning up after a banquet at my job one evening when an older gentleman approached me. He recognized me from my magazine column, he said.
He told me he had served in the military in California and lived in Anaheim for a time. He had noticed from my bio in Allegany Magazine that I lived in California once, too, and he asked me if I knew a "Richard Hand." I had to say I was sorry, but I don’t.
But it got me thinking of all the times people have asked me two things when they find out my last name is Hand:
One, they comment on someone else with my surname that they know and two, they also ask if I can ever include a column that spotlights recipes with five ingredients or less – it must be because a “Hand” has five fingers.
And so while I don’t know every Hand on the planet, I do have a few favorite recipes that call for five ingredients or fewer and are perfect for summer. Try them out ...
And if you know Richard in Anaheim, tell him an old Army buddy is looking for him.
Fresh Mozzarella Salad
4 medium tomatoes or 6 roma tomatoes
4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese
2 tbsp bottled balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing
¼ cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, thinly slice
Salt and Pepper
Cut tomatoes into ½-inch slices. Cut mozzarella cheese into ¼-inch slices. Arrange tomato and cheese slices on a serving platter. Drizzle tomato and cheese slices with vinaigrette dressing. Sprinkle with basil, salt, and pepper.
Mushroom Tomato Pesto Pizza
1 12 inch Italian bread shell (such as Boboli brand)
½ c purchased dried tomato pesto
1 cup shredded pizza cheese blend
1 6 oz package refrigerated cooked Italian-style chicken breast strips
1½ c sliced fresh mushrooms
Place bread shell in a 12-inch pizza pan. Spread pesto over bread shell. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Top with the chicken pieces and mushrooms. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, in a 400 degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until cheese is golden and bubbly.
Cacciatore Style Penne Pasta
1 pound dried penne pasta
8 ounce lean ground beef or bulk Italian sausage
¾ cup chopped green sweet pepper
1 14-ounce jar pasta sauce
1 1/2-ounce can (drained weight) sliced mushrooms, drained
Cook pasta according to package direction; drain. Return to hot pan; cover and keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook ground beef and sweet pepper over medium-high heat until meat is brown and pepper is tender. Drain off fat. Stir in pasta sauce and mushrooms; heat through. In a large serving bowl toss meat mixture with hot cooked pasta.
Cheese and Garlic Crescents
1 8-ounce package refrigerator crescent rolls
¼ cup semisoft cheese with garlic and herbs
2 tbsp finely chopped walnuts, toasted
Milk
1 tbsp seasoned fine dry bread crumbs
Unroll crescent rolls; divide into 8 triangles. In a small bowl combine cheese and walnuts. Place a rounded teaspoon of the cheese mixture near the center of wide end of each crescent roll. Starting at the wide end, roll up dough. Place rolls, point sides down, on a greased baking sheet. Brush tops lightly with milk; sprinkle with bread crumbs. Bake, uncovered, in a 375˚ oven about 11 minutes or until bottoms are browned. Serve warm.
Pineapple Fries
1 medium fresh pineapple
2 cups frozen raspberries, thawed
1 to 2 tbsp sugar
Nonstick cooking spray
6 giant waffle ice cream cones
Remove crown and cut off top and base of pineapple. Cut off wide strips of peel. Remove eyes by cutting marrow wedge-shape groves diagonally around fruit, following patter of the eyes. Slice pineapple lengthwise into ½-inch slices. Coarsely chop 1/3 cup of the pineapple from an end piece. Set remaining slices aside. For ketchup, in a blender combine raspberries and sugar. Cover and blend until smooth.
Press berry mixture through a sieve; discard seeds. Return berry mixture to blender. Add the 1/3 cup chopped pineapple. Cover and blend until smooth. Cover and chill ketchup until ready to serve. Lightly coat pineapple slices with nonstick cooking spray. For a charcoal grill, grill pineapples slices on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over hot coals for 5-7 minutes or until lightly browned, turning once halfway through grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill.
Place pineapple slices on grill rack over high heat. Cover and grill as above.) Remove pineapple slices from grill; cool slightly. Cut gilled pineapple into about ½-inch strips. Divide pineapple fries among waffle cones; top with some of the raspberry ketchup.
Cotton Candy Cocktail
1 oz amaretto
1 oz limoncello
3 oz pink lemonade
Dash grenadine
Crushed ice, for serving
In a cocktail shaker, add the amaretto, limoncello, lemonade, and grenadine. Shake, and then pour into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. The look of this is to have it look like a snow cone, with lots of ice sticking out of the glass and pour the drink on top of the ice.
Cilantro Shrimp
1 lb. fresh or frozen jumbo shrimp in shells (20 to 24 shrimp)
2 tbsp snipped fresh cilantro
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp butter, melted
3 or 4 cloves garlic, minced
1 fresh red Serrano chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped
Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Using a sharp knife, butterfly each shrimp by cutting a deep slit along its back through the shell (do not cut all the way through shrimp), leaving tail intact. Devein shrimp; flatten with your hand. Rinse shrimp; pat dry. In a small bowl combine cilantro, lemon juice, melted butter, garlic, and if desired, Serrano pepper.
Brush shrimp with lemon mixture. Place shrimp, split side down, in a lightly greased grill basket. For a charcoal grill, place basket on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals. Grill for 5 to 8 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning basket once halfway through grilling. (For gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place shrimp in basket on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.)
Oven Fried Coconut Chicken
½ cup flaked coconut
¼ cup seasoned fine dry bread crumbs
2 ½ to 3 pounds meaty chicken pieces
¼ cup butter or margarine, melted
In a shallow bowl stir together coconut and bread crumbs; set aside. Brush chicken pieces with melted butter. Roll chicken pieces in coconut mixture to coat all sides. In a 15x10x1 or a 13x9x2 inch baking pan arrange chicken so pieces don’t touch. Drizzle any remaining melted butter over chicken. Bake, uncovered, in a 375˚ oven for 45-50 minutes or until chicken is tender and no longer pink. Do not turn.
Cookies-and-Cream Cupcakes
1 package 2-layer-size white cake mix
1 cup coarsely crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with white filling
1 16-ounce can cream white frosting
24 miniature sandwich cookies with white filling
Line twenty-four 2 ½ inch muffin cups with paper bake cups; set aside. Prepare cake mix according to package directions, except fold the crushed cookies into batter. Spoon batter into prepared cups, filling each about half full. Bake, uncovered, in a 350 oven according to package directions. Cool in muffin pans on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from pans. Cool on wire racks. Pipe or spread frosting onto cupcakes. Top with the miniature cookies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.