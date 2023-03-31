Stephanie Riffle, of Windber, has been named director of nursing at The Patriot, a Choice Community, in Somerset.
Riffle will be responsible for leading and supervising the nursing staff and administering care for the residents. She brings more than 12 years of nursing experience to the role, ranging from licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and assistant director of nursing positions at several regional facilities.
She earned a nursing degree from Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, and holds certifications in basic life support (BLS), pediatric advanced life support (PALS) and advanced cardiovascular life support (ACLS).
Riffle replaces Joel Airesman, who was promoted to The Patriot’s nursing home administrator, replacing interim administrator Barb Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.