With two days left to go in the month, July is on pace to serve as the hottest on record at the Johnstown area’s airport weather station.
Over a month that seemed to pack plenty of heat, the average temperature recorded at the Cambria County Airport was 74.1 degrees Fahrenheit, approximately 5 degrees warmer than average, according to Jessica Spaccio, a climatologist with the Northeast Regional Climate Center, which tracks those trends.
The Cornell University-based Northwest Regional Climate Center has been tracking the Johnstown area’s weather data at the airport weather station since the early 1990s, she said.
Barry Warren, 73, of Westmont, said he wouldn’t mind seeing temperatures stay above normal when the summer season fades.
“I’m a warm-weather guy, so I don’t mind it at all,” he said at Westwood Plaza. “It’s the winters I don’t like.”
When temperatures have climbed into the 90s, he has often turned to his swimming pool.
“I’ve kind of been enjoying it," he said, "although it would be good to get a little more rain to keep the grass nice and green.”
In downtown Johnstown, Destalahya Rodriguez was instead counting down the days until September.
Not because the 21-year-old is eager for fall though.
Rodriguez said she’s 35 weeks pregnant.
“And this heat, it’s a lot worse when you’re expecting,” she said.
The Johnstown woman said she’s been limiting her time outdoors.
“Fortunately, my apartment has air conditioning,” she said.
According to the Climate Center, just two 90-degree days were recorded at the airport weather station in July.
If that total seems low, that’s because the station is perched on top of one of the region’s highest points, at 2,284 feet above sea level. By comparison, the City of Johnstown sits at just 1,142 feet, Portage is at 1,795 feet and Windber sits at 1,772 feet, meaning temperatures can often be higher throughout much of the area.
While July 2020 is expected to serve as the station’s hottest, it’s not the same case for Greater Johnstown.
Prior to the weather station’s move to Johnstown airport, there were 31 other summers over the span of a century - from 1894 to 1993 – that recorded hotter July averages, Spaccio said.
July 1988 had 20 separate 90-degree days, she said.
And in the summers of 1921, 1935 and 1955 every day of the month was 80 degrees or hotter, according to Spaccio.
The question over how long these warmer-than-average temperatures will last isn’t quite as straightforward.
National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanago said a projection released on July 16 predicted higher-than-normal temperatures, overall, through much of October.
But the latest outlook indicates the forecast for early August is somewhat hazy, he said.
Storms will move into the area over the weekend and could linger into early next week, bringing down rain – and temperatures.
And in the Johnstown area, the projection that temperatures could be above normal the next two weeks are now at 50%, he said.
“The story is sort of turning to being more unsettled and wetter,” Evanago said.
