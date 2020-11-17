Christine Vienna is no stranger to baking competitions, but the latest challenge she's facing holds a bigger prize than anything before.
At the end of October, the Johnstown baker threw her name in the ring to be "The Greatest Baker" in the world.
"In all honesty, the competition is insane," Vienna said.
After seeing the contest on social media, a friend sent Vienna the link and suggested she enter.
It didn't take much convincing and she was well on her way to claiming first place in the first and second rounds of voting.
The way the competition works is bakers post their latest creations on social media, such as Facebook, and the community that supports them votes by visiting their profiles on www.greatestbaker.com.
Each round is about a week long and whoever takes first moves on.
Because Vienna has held the top spot since the beginning, she's poised to advance to the quarter-finals voting period which begins Friday – although as of Tuesday she was in second place in her group.
If she can retain her lead, she'll make it to the semifinals, which begin Nov. 27, before going head-to-head with another baker to claim the title on Dec. 10.
"I just want to represent Pennsylvania and bring this home," Vienna said.
Whoever wins the competition will receive worldwide recognition, a year's supply of Stuffed Puffs, $10,000 – and the pastry chef will be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine.
The winner will also be treated to a trip to contest sponsor Stuffed Puffs' factory where they will spend the day with CEO Michael Tierney at his plant in northeastern Pennsylvania and be sent home with a year's supply of marshmallows.
Vienna said she's surprised at the support she's received since starting this journey and that it feels as though the voters are really in it with her.
"It is hard to believe these people have kept me in first," Vienna said. "It is really awesome."
On a regular basis people, reach out to her to get a reminder to vote so they don't miss an opportunity.
Vienna has also been told that supporters set daily alarms on their phones to remember as well.
Voting is free and can be done every 24 hours by visiting www.greatestbaker.com/2020/christine-vienna.
Extra votes for a contestant can also be cast by donating to the charity No Kid Hungry.
Vienna said she loves baking because of the joy it provides to others, along with the artistic freedom.
In the coming year she plans to launch her own culinary show "Live, Cook, Love Baking Show" – which will be on her website, christinevienna.life.
