A traditional service of readings and carols to celebrate the birth of Jesus will welcome in the Christmas season.
The Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, the annual Christmas Eve service held in the King’s College Chapel at Cambridge in England and aired annually on NPR, will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The performance will feature organists Bryan Lohr and Emily Roy, the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, the Glory Ringers handbell ensemble, readers from the Greater Johnstown community and audience participation in the singing of traditional Christmas carols.
Lohr and Roy will play a brief concert on The Grand Halle’s historic Adam Stein pipe organ prior to the program.
In the King’s College tradition, the service opens with a solo child’s voice singing “Once in Royal David’s City.” Suzanna Walker, a student at North Star Elementary School, will sing the special solo.
The program's lessons will be nine portions of scripture, foretelling the coming of a Messiah and telling the Christmas narrative from the Gospel of St. Luke.
Between readings, the Community Chorus will sing featured music selected to reflect on the readings, including “Ding, Dong, Merrily on High,” “Sing We Now of Christmas” and a setting of “The Magnificat,” followed by traditional carols sung by the audience.
“People are looking for something spiritual at this time of year,” said Kim Rauch, program director, who noted that last year’s program was sold out. “Although we’ve repurposed this former church, it’s meaningful to offer a program like this at The Grand Halle, where the community can gather to commemorate the Christmas story with scripture, music and song.”
Seating is limited to 200 people.
Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students and children. All attendees must have a ticket.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 814-536-7986 or online at www.GrandHalle.com. They will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.