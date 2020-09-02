VINTONDALE – Pennsylvania’s top conservation official visited Cambria County on Wednesday to help celebrate the Ghost Town Trail’s status as Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year.
“During these trying times, we have seen a tremendous spike in newcomers trying outdoor pursuits, especially walking and hiking,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn told a crowd of trail builders, boosters and users at the trail’s Vintondale trailhead.
“I commend you folks and what you have done to encourage safety and social distancing among those now enjoying the Ghost Town Trail. … It is the Trail of the Year designation that draws deserved attention not only to trails like this, but also the legions of folks like you who support then, and what better time to note this honor than at the start of Trails Month, when Pennsylvanians are asked to recognize and appreciate this state’s wealth of trails?”
DCNR’s Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee names a Trail of the Year each year in order to help raise awareness of and build enthusiasm for the state’s 12,000-mile trail network, said Lydia Martin, vice chair of the committee.
A state Senate citation recognizing the honor was presented during the ceremony by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, who called the Ghost Town Trail and other local recreational trails “the future of our region.”
The Ghost Town Trail system is continuing to grow, said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, which shares management and maintenance responsibility for the trail with Indiana County Parks & Trails. It includes the 32-mile main trail stem from Blairsville to Ebensburg, as well as several shorter branches.
Work is ongoing on a 2-mile spur connecting the trail’s C&I Extension to Duman Lake County Park in Barr Township, and an agreement has been drafted for the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority to acquire a 4-mile section of an abandoned rail line for a new branch of the trail from Ebensburg to Loretto, Kitner revealed Wednesday.
“It’s an exciting time for us,” Kitner said of the Trail of the Year award. “It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication from a lot of people to make something like this actually come to a reality.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess spoke during Wednesday’s ceremony about the economic and quality-of-life benefits brought by the Ghost Town Trail to the communities through which it passes.
“This trail attracts hikers, runners, walkers and cyclists from across the country and the county,” Chernisky said.
“Many times, when I’m running, walking, hiking or biking on the trail, I talk to people from our community and outside the area. I have talked to visitors from Oregon and New Mexico. I recently talked to a couple from Gettysburg and Reading. The Ghost Town Trail is a destination point for many people.
“The trail system provides an economic boost for our region.
“Trail users stay in our hotels, our motels, spend nights at our campgrounds. They eat. They contribute to our regional economy.”
“This not only improves our quality of life – it brings economic development, millions of dollars, to our counties,” Hess added.
