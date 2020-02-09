It was a blast from Johnstown’s movie past Saturday night at the Pasquerilla Performing arts center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus.
Music Director James Blachly led the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) as they performed music from “All the Right Moves” and “Slap Shot,” both of which were filmed in town.
“It’s truly one of the nicest things our community can claim,” Sherie Lowry said before entering the show.
She and Bob Sroka were attending together and said they’ve been looking forward to this event.
The pair have been attending symphony shows for 35 years.
They said they couldn’t be more happy with the direction Blachly is taking the orchestra.
“It’s not like the symphony people used to know,” Sroka said.
The theme for the 91st season of the JSO is Made in Johnstown which makes featuring music from movies filmed in the city a perfect union for the symphony.
“What could be more Johnstown than the JSO and hockey,” Symphony executive director Jessica Satava said.
There to honor Johnstown and it’s hockey history was former Johnstown Jets player Reg Kent and his wife, Barb. The pair were the guests of Johnstown Tomahawks minority owner Craig Saylor.
“We just want to hear the music and meet any hockey fans that are still around,” Reg Kent said.
Paul Newman’s character in “Slap Shot” was based on Reg Kent.
The pair were also there for the fundraising event after the show, JSO Scores! A Black Eye Affair, that took place at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St.
“We’re always happy to do anything for hockey in this town,” Barb Kent said.
To kick off the show Satava brought out Concurrent Technologies Corporation President and CEO Ed Sheehan, Jr. who walked on stage in hockey garb reminiscent of the “Slap Shot” famous Hanson brothers to thank the sponsors and those who support the JSO.
He also asked that a moment of silence be taken for the late John Murtha, former United States representative from Johnstown. Saturday was the anniversary of his passing.
Sheehan spoke of Murtha’s support of local arts such as the symphony and his love of the area before turning the show over to Blachly.
Images from “All the Right Moves” were shown on a screen above the JSO as Blachly spoke to the audience before starting. The same was done with “Slap Shot.”
Some of the music featured was the title theme from “All the Right Moves,” and “The Last Stand” and “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” from “Slap Shot.”
Blachly said this show was nine months in the making and added that the songs for “All the Right Moves” were a difficult to perform.
This was due to the fact that there was no orchestral music available.
It was also because the symphony needed to track down permission to perform the songs.
“But here we are – the dream is real,” Blachly said.
Following the symphony’s performance was an Open Mic night that featured 11 local artists who took the stage with the orchestra. Auditions were held in October of 2019 and the artists were chosen by a panel of judges.
Satava said she was excited to feature artists from around the area. Lowry and Sroka said they were also looking forward to this part of the evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.