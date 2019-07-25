This concert will have you taking a trip down memory lane.
“The Diamonds – A Salute to American Bandstand” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber, and will feature four decades of America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll hits.
The show will include music from ABBA, Chuck Berry, The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Righteous Brothers, Elton John, The Supremes, The Tokens and The Letterman.
Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater, said The Diamonds last performed at the Arcadia Theater a few years back and were well-received by audiences, so the planning committee felt it was time to have them return.
“We’ve been trying to do a least one doo-wop show a year because the music is still very popular,” he said. “This show is more intriguing than other doo-wop shows that we’ve done before in that The Diamonds are a well-known group, and their Bandstand Boogie show has a lot of popular music from the American Bandstand TV show.”
In 1957, The Diamonds released the million-selling hit “Little Darlin’,” which continues to sell worldwide and has been dubbed “The National Anthem of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” To date, it has sold approximately 20 million copies.
The Diamonds’ honors include three gold records – “Silhouettes,” “The Stroll” and “Little Darlin’.” In addition, they’ve made 33 appearances on American Bandstand, were featured on the “American Graffiti” and “Happy Days” soundtracks and have been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame.
“A lot of this music you still hear today on TV shows and movies, and because this music is still so popular, it hits all ages,” Ledney said. “This is a show that’s going to bring back a lot of good memories, and it should be a lot of fun. It’s another show where we think people will walk out of the theater smiling and in a good mood.”
Following the show, the group will be in the lobby to meet the audience and sign autographs.
Tickets are $38, $34 and $30. They can be purchased at the box office, by calling 814-467-9070 or online at www.arcadiawindber.com.
