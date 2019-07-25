“The Diamonds – A Salute to American Bandstand” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber, and will feature four decades of America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll hits. Tickets are $38, $34 and $30. They can be purchased at the box office, by calling 814-467-9070 or online at www.arcadiawindber.com.