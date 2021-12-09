The Greater Johnstown chapter of The Compassionate Friends will host its 25th annual candle-lighting ceremony beginning at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at St. Benedict Church, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown.
Parents who have lost a child and siblings who have lost a brother or sister will light candles and read the names of the deceased beginning at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
The Compassionate Friends is a self-help group for parents who have lost a child at any age and for any reason. The Greater Johnstown chapter, active since 1978, is not composed of professionals or therapists and has no religious affiliation; it offers compassion and support to grieving parents at its monthly meetings.
After disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the chapter’s monthly meetings will resume in 2022, at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the St. John Paul II Building on the St. Benedict Church grounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.