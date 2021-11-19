State of the county highlights

The Somerset County commissioners made the following announcements on Thursday during their annual State of the County address.

• Funding and support is in place to carry the U.S. Route 219 project forward.

• The highway is on PennDOT’s schedule to be completed in 2031.

• Laying out the new segment of Route 219’s path to Maryland will take years to study and finalize, with that phase of the project scheduled to wrap up in 2027, if all goes according to state plans.

• Somerset Lake is scheduled to reopen in early 2022 with nearly one mile of trail.

• Efforts remain ongoing to expand high-speed internet availability in the county. Six counties in the region – Somerset, Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Fulton and Huntingdon – are partnering on a study to move the process forward.

• County officials say the second year of $14 million in American Rescue Plan funds will mean cleaner water, improved recreation and enhancements to the county’s emergency radio system.

• The county plans to debut an interactive GIS mapping system that will be available for public use through the county’s website next year.

• The county is still pushing to get an Amtrak stop in Rockwood; the biggest hurdle remains convincing track owner CSX to consider the idea.