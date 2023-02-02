JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Venue of Merging Arts will kick off its Folk/Bluegrass Series on Wednesday(Feb. 8) with Boston-based trio The Clements Brothers at the venue, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with music to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The identical twin brothers, George and Charles Clements, first entered the Americana music scene in 2012 as part of the internationally touring grass-roots group The Lonely Heartstring Band, with whom they put out two albums.
The brothers focus on capturing their singer-songwriter sensibilities in a unique blend, with harmonies only achievable by their identical voices, at once enthralling and intimate, groovy and serene.
They are joined by Mike Harmon, who adds his unique roots-conscious musicality to the group’s evolving sound.
The trio is a fusion of each member’s musical journey, and the result is music all its own, filled with vocal harmonies, instrumental virtuosity and a genuine love of song.
The 21-and-over show is BYOB.
Admission is $8 for VIP members and $10 for general public.
Information: www.vomajohnstown.com.
