JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Challenge Program, based in downtown Johnstown, has received $200,000 in state grant funding for its Students in the Workplace program.
The money, from the Manufacturing PA Training-to- Career Program, will be directed toward the project that connects students with manufacturing companies that are providing direct-hire opportunities.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced the award on Tuesday.
“The reason that this grant is different from an awareness grant is because, with the Students in the Workplace, we are working specifically with manufacturers who are telling us they’re going to hire students,” The Challenge Program President Barbara Grandinetti said.
Students in the Workplace started as a pilot program, for children in grades 10 through 12, in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Allegheny counties, earlier this year.
So far, it has connected 19 students with manufacturing jobs.
“The Students in the Workplace model has allowed The Challenge Program Inc. to facilitate life changing programs for students, educators and manufacturers in Pennsylvania communities,” Grandinetti said. “Connecting students with jobs, helping businesses find their future skilled workforce, and assisting educators with career and work readiness has resulted in students’ lives being significantly changed for the better and strengthened communities.”
Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program grants are designed to assist technical schools, trade schools, school districts, community colleges, post-secondary academic institutions and nonprofit organizations.
“Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a press release. “The commonwealth has seen great success through programs such as the one being run by The Challenge Program, and the Wolf Administration remains committed to continuing to invest in these important programs.”
Overall, The Challenge Program has worked with more than 130 schools and 82 businesses in three states over the past two decades, assisting with developing good work habits, creating connections and interviewing, while providing financial rewards.
“If we want to rebuild Pennsylvania’s manufacturing economy, we have to prove to potential businesses that we have the workforce available to meet their needs,” said state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township. “That’s why I’ve supported programs like this one that connect students to careers and local businesses, so they have the real-world experience they need to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.