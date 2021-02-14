The Challenge Program Inc. has announced the schools and business partners involved in the agency’s student workforce training through the Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career program.
TCP was awarded more than $140,000 in state funding last December to organize this initiative.
“We are so pleased to provide a platform for manufacturing representatives to connect students with good, well-paying careers that allow young talent to remain in their communities,” Challenge Program President Barbara Grandinetti said in a statement.
According to a release from the agency, Bishop McCort Catholic High School will partner with Martin Baker America. Other partnerships include Conemaugh Township Area with North American Hoganas, Ferndale Area with Martin Baker America, Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center with Martin Baker America, Shade-Central City with Highland Tank and Manufacturing Co., Somerset Career and Technology Center with Riggs Industries, Westmont Hilltop with Concurrent Technologies Corp. and Windber Area with Highland Tank & Manufacturing Co.
Through this program, students in 10th through 12th grade will learn about the industry, careers, employment opportunities for their futures and products produced in their region.
They’ll also hear from local manufacturers about training and educational pathways to those careers.
If a manufacturing business in Pennsylvania is interested in this program or in raising awareness about industry, contact Nora Wells, program development manager at The Challenge Program, by calling 814-533-7401, ext. 107, or Grandinetti at 814-533-9401.
To view a full list of all business and school partners, please visit www.tcpinc.org/manufacturing-partners/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.