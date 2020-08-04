The Cambria County Library and the Johnstown Branch of the American Association of University Women will host a virtual book discussion with authors Paul Douglas Newman and Margaret Magruder Newman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The book, “Making Do in World War II: A Child’s Memory of the War and the White House,” is a memoir of Margaret Newman’s time of growing up in and around the White House during World War II when her father was a secret service agent for the Roosevelts.
The presentation will be accessible from any computer, tablet or smartphone.
To register for the free event, visit www.cclsys.org or the library’s or AAUW’s Facebook pages.
