EBENSBURG – For cross-country skiing enthusiasts, a winter like this one has been a blessing.
Through the help of a volunteer, Dan Beyer, of Ebensburg, the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority has helped provide skiers with a smooth path on a big leg of the Ghost Town Trail.
Using a snowmobile with weights on a sled in tow, Beyer is able to groove and groom a trail for cross-country skiers on a long stem of the Ghost Town Trail starting in Ebensburg, at the Young People’s Community Center, and winding westward approximately eight miles to Nanty Glo.
With snow proving to be a constant in the region this winter, skiers have had plenty of opportunities to get on the trails.
“As one of my board members who does a lot of cross-country skiing said, ‘It’s been the best winter in quite a number of years to be able to do this,’ ” noted Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner.
Beyer said the process to groom that leg of the Ghost Town Trail takes roughly an hour – and that he usually does so two or three times per week. But with snow falling more frequently, the moments for grooming and using the trail for cross-country skiing have increased.
And that’s perfectly fine by Beyer, who said he has always found enjoyment during the winter months – going back to when he was one of eight kids growing up in New Germany.
“From the time you wake up in the morning on a Saturday, if it wasn’t snowmobile riding, ice skating or sled riding, it was was cross-country skiing,” Beyer recalled. “We would be out any chance we could. So I’m very much into the winter life.”
Beyer’s efforts are playing a big part in helping make the region’s trail system a year-round destination for enthusiasts.
“We’re trying to expand our winter activities,” Kitner said. “We started asking people for pictures of their winter activities on the trail to let people know that it’s open all year long – that you can snowshoe, you can hike, you can run, you can cross-country ski – and tag us in different locations that you are, and what you’re doing in those locations.”
Kitner said Cambria County Judge Timothy P. Creany got the snowball rolling on grooming a portion of the trail.
“The snowmobile that was donated to us ... Judge Creany used to do it all the time,” Kitner said. “It was his snowmobile and his cross-country ski groomer. With his limited time, he decided to donate it to us a couple of years ago. When we haven’t had the weather or the snow to do it, it was sitting there for a while.”
Recently, Beyer, the director of quality at CDI L.R. Kimball in Ebensburg, decided to pick up where Creany left off.
“If we get hit with a storm, I usually try to wait the snowfall out,” Beyer said. “Depending on my work schedule, during the week I would go maybe 5 p.m., groom it so it would be ready for the next day. Weekends come around, Saturday morning first thing. For the past month and a half, about 6 a.m. I go out and groom it and get it done.”
And with increased activity comes increased social media reaction, which Beyer and Kitner say has been very positive.
“It’s really picked up, the amount of traffic that’s been on the trail,” Beyer said. “There’s been a lot of great feedback. Just (Monday) morning, I had four people reach out to me on Facebook Messenger thanking me for grooming it, and (saying) how much they’re enjoying the trail.”
Kitner said: “It’s been fantastic. ... We haven’t had conditions this good for cross-country, snowshoeing or any of the winter activities for a long time. It’s been very well received.”
Kitner has noted that there is a bit of pushback as the authority continues to include as many activities as possible throughout the year on the trails.
“We get the negative naysayers asking ‘Why are you building trails? Not everybody uses them,’ ” Kitner said. “Well, not everybody uses the basketball court and not everybody uses the playground and not everybody uses the baseball field, but we still build those.”
