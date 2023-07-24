JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Atrium, a nonprofit personal care center located in downtown Johnstown that provides services for senior citizens with limited financial resources, will soon permanently close.
Residents were informed on Monday about the pending shutdown.
Atrium officials are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the commonwealth’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program and other healthcare providers to help the individuals relocate to new homes within 60 days, according to a press release sent out by Senior Choice Inc., which owns the facility.
“The Atrium provides more than $400,000 in charity care annually and unfortunately, under the current industry conditions, we have no choice but to permanently close The Atrium,” Craig Saylor, Senior Choice board chairman, said in a released statement.
“We are proud of the quality care and services we have provided to so many Johnstown community seniors who have called The Atrium their home these past 30 years. It is unfortunate the organization can no longer continue to absorb the charity care and meet our operating expenditures.”
Senior Choice cited multiple economic issues that led to the closure.
"While organizations operating in the senior living industry have historically been under financial strain, the pandemic compounded the existing financial stress,” according to the press release.
“Provider relief funds and stimulus payments assisted with maintaining operations throughout the pandemic; however, COVID-related revenue reductions and expense increases, record-high inflation, and sharp increases in labor costs have created oversized repercussions not able to be rebalanced.”
