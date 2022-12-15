JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The American Red Cross’ annual Lifesaver’s Ball blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
The goal of the drive is to collect more than 65 units of blood.
All donors will receive a free T-shirt.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code LIFESAVERS, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or call 1-800-733-2767.
Those who donate blood from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, which includes travel, hotel stay, a $500 gift card and pre-game activities.
