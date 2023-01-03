ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese will remember the life and legacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with two special Masses.
At noon Thursday, a service will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1 Cathedral Square, Altoona.
The Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Alan Thomas, vicar general of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese.
At 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, a service will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. It will be celebrated by Bishop Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese.
