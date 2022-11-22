JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Regional community groups and restaurants are expressing their gratitude to local residents this year with free meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and all the other traditional fixings will be available at several locations in Cambria and Somerset counties on Thursday.
• Dinner will be served in the Wilson Community Room of the Central City Borough building, 314 Central Ave., Central City, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-out meals will be available, as will limited delivery.
• New Beginnings Outreach Center Church, 7398 Somerset Pike, Boswell, is inviting the community to a free dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dream Center. Eat-in or take-out meals will be available.
• St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 202 W. Union St., Somerset, is offering dine-in or take-out meals for the holiday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens, is offering a free meal from noon to 2:30 p.m. with sit-down or carry-out options. Contact the church office at 814-445-4627 for more information.
• Nanty Glo Moose Lodge No. 207, 915 Lloyd St., Nanty Glo, is providing meals to go and delivery if needed from noon to 3 p.m.
• Allegiance Rehabilitation Center, 1427 Frankstown Road, Sidman, is offering a free turkey meal from 2 to 6 p.m.
• Thanksgiving dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m. at the Salisbury Church of the Brethren Faith Factory, 153 Union St., Salisbury.
• Windber Area Community Kitchen will provide a free meal from 4 to 6 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1800 Stockholm Ave., Windber.
• Fetz’s Sports Pub, 151 Johns St., downtown Johnstown, is holding a free Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.