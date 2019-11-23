The fact Eduardo Hernandez will be able to spend Thanksgiving with his newborn great-grandson is just one of the reasons he said he is so thankful this holiday season.
The other: The fact he's alive to see it.
The 64-year-old Johnstown man suffered a sudden heart attack while shoveling snow over the winter. It led to an open heart surgery – and a small "stent" tube into a coronary artery, he said.
"I'm thankful for living ... that I'm still here," Hernandez told The Tribune-Democrat.
Hernandez, who was eating an early Thanksgiving dinner with his fiancé, Barbara Bukata, at the Senior Activities Center in downtown Johnstown, was one of a number of retirees who spoke about the holiday with the newspaper's staff Thursday.
And good health, family and the upcoming Thanksgiving feast gave them plenty to appreciate during the holiday season.
Bukata said she will celebrate with family and great grandson Hunter this week.
Paul Simms, 67, of Johnstown was also looking forward to spending time with his growing family – but, he'll probably have to wait a few more months to meet some of the newest members.
Three great-granddaughters are expected to arrive by February, the West End man said.
"Two of my granddaughters are pregnant right now – and it's such as blessing," Simms said.
John Rodgers, 68, and his wife, Karen, 63, they were planning to get together with family, including four daughters and their children, on Thursday.
He said he cherishes the moment – as well as the Thanksgiving Day spread, apple pie included.
But he's also thankful for where he'll be celebrating.
"I'm thankful for my freedom," Rodgers said.
