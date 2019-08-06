SOMERSET – More than a century after two of Somerset County’s most notorious convicted murderers were executed, a handwritten letter in which one of them attempts to bargain with the county’s sheriff to save himself from the gallows appears to have been found.
Sheriff Brad Cramer said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Somerset County Board of Commissioners that the 1890 letter from David Nicely to Sheriff R.S. McMillen and several related documents that were found with it represent “an important part of Somerset County history.”
“About two or three weeks ago,” Cramer told the commissioners, holding up several yellowing pieces of paper in protective plastic sleeves, “I had a lady from here in town that had some old connection with the sheriff’s office, and she found these papers in her safe – or a safe – and one of them is a handwritten letter to Sheriff R.S. McMillen from David Nicely.”
Nicely and his brother Joe were convicted of shooting Herman Umberger, a Jenner Township farmer, on Feb. 27, 1889, before stealing thousands of dollars from his home along today’s Somerset Pike and fleeing. Despite several legal appeals, two temporarily successful jailbreaks – one in which a deputy sheriff was shot and nearly killed – and a bout of feigned insanity by Joe Nicely, they were hanged two years later.
The case and the brothers’ names remained well-known in Somerset County after their executions and remain so to some extent today.
In 1890, local author Edward H. Werner chronicled the case in a short book called “The Umberger Tragedy.” His aim, as he put it in the book’s foreword, was “to supply what was believed to be a general and increasing demand for a convenient, concise and reliable account of the now famous Umberger homicide in Jenner township, and other high crimes committed within the borders of Somerset county in the year 1889 – a year that must remain long memorable in our county’s annals for its unusual record of sanguinary deeds.”
On Tuesday, Cramer displayed an undated clipping from a local newspaper that contained the lyrics to a ballad retelling the murder from Joe Nicely’s point of view. Based on the text that accompanied the lyrics, the ballad appears to have been published in songbooks for at least several years after the murder of Umberger, indicating continued interest in the case.
The Haunted Hayloft, a “haunted house” in Milford Township near Rockwood, is located in a barn where the brothers are said to have hidden out after their second escape from jail. The attraction tells the story of Umberger’s murder. Promotional materials invite guests to follow “the tragic demise of Herman Umberger” and “the frenzied escapes of his accused murderers.”
The woman who found the documents wished to donate them to the county and to remain anonymous, Cramer said.
“My biggest question to all of you,” Cramer said, “is, ‘What should we do with these?’ … She donated them to my care, and I decided that I would bring it to your attention.”
After some discussion, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes suggested that the documents be passed along to the Somerset County Historical & Genealogical Society to be preserved.
Tokar-Ickes commended the anonymous donor for ensuring the survival of what she, like Cramer, called “an important part of Somerset County history.”
“Whoever she is, thank you on behalf of the county,” she said.
David Nicely’s letter was not dated, but it was likely written from the county jail in 1890 while the Nicelys were awaiting execution, Cramer said. Written in pencil on a small, unlined piece of paper, it features slightly irregular capitalization and punctuation and reads as follows:
“To R.S. McMillen, sheriff, I do hereby agree to tell you all I know about the Umberger murder (if anything) on certain conditions
“1st that you will use your influence to have me pardoned, or my sentence commuted to imprisonment for life. 2d that if any of my friends should be implicated that you will use your influence to protect them
“3d that I will write all I know concerning the Umberger murder (if anything) to be published in pamphlet form and sold. 4th I will not agree to any of the above without first having a Consultation with my Father & Mother. David Nicely”
Several other documents were donated with that letter. One of them, Cramer said, was “kind of spooky, but very interesting” – a handwritten note on lined paper that appeared to be the transcript of Judge William J. Baer’s sentence of death upon David Nicely. Cramer believes it was likely jotted down verbatim either by the sheriff or by a sheriff’s deputy as it was spoken by the judge in court.
Dated “19th August 1889,” it reads as follows: “The sentence of the law is that you David Nicely be taken to the jail of Somerset County whence you came and there within the walls of the jail on such day and time as may be appointed by the Governor of this Commonwealth you be hanged by the neck until you be dead and may God have mercy upon your soul.”
Also produced by Cramer was a typewritten letter dated April 16, 1890, from William M. Gearhart, chief clerk in the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, to Judge Baer, seeking to have the sheriff send “certain clothing and other articles alleged to have been the property of the defendants” to the state Board of Pardons, which was then considering commuting the Nicelys’ death sentences.
Another of the documents now in Cramer’s possession appears to be the original commitment of the Nicelys to jail, signed by Henry Rauch, a justice of the peace, and yet another appears to be a handwritten order or draft of an order by Judge Baer agreeing to have the items requested by Gearhart sent to Harrisburg.
