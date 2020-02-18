Parishioners at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church in Geistown are being targeted in a text scam, perpetrated by someone impersonating a parish priest, authorities said.
Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said numerous parishioners were sent text messages on Tuesday on behalf of the Rev. David Peles, asking them to buy gift cards for a cancer victim.
The parishioners are then asked to text the number of the gift card.
“If someone asked you for the gift card number, it’s going to probably be a scam,” Zakucia said.
It’s believed no church members lost money, he said.
It was nearly a year ago when a similar scheme play out at the church.
Parishioners were sent text messages asking them to buy gift cards for needy people and then text the code on the back of the cards to the person claiming to be a priest.
“Organizations will not ask you to text the redemption code from the gift cards,” Zakucia said.
