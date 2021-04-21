EBENSBURG – The mother of a man on trial for murder testified Wednesday that her son pleaded for help in settling drug debts in the weeks before the stabbing death of 19-year-old Deontaye Quadir Hurling.
Paul Michael Lehman is accused of murdering Hurling on Nov. 22, 2018, in an Old Conemaugh Borough residence.
Lehman, 39, is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of aggravated assault. He is expected to take the stand on Thursday to open the third day of the jury trial.
Lehman’s defense began its presentation during the afternoon session Wednesday, immediately after the prosecution rested its case.
Georgia Lehman, the defense’s second witness, stated during her testimony and on cross-examination in the courtroom of Judge Patrick T. Kiniry at Cambria County Courthouse that her son would often reach out to her for money. But a picture of a handgun on a table followed with expressions of fear for his safety about two minutes after the image’s timestamp stuck out in questioning of multiple witnesses.
“This dude has a gun and I’m afraid what’s going to happen if I don’t come up with his money,” Lehman wrote in a message to his mother, as read by defense counsel Richard Corcoran and verified by Johnstown police Detective Cory Adams during his recall testimony earlier in the day.
A message sent about 15 minutes later per timestamp explained that Lehman believed he was in danger. The messages and other data were extracted from Lehman’s phone at the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office using Cellbrite software by Agent Jonathan Vesnesky of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, at the request of Johnstown Police.
“I gotta have his money by 10 a.m. or he’s selling the car and I’m getting shot,” Corcoran read. “Please believe these (racial slur) don’t play. These are the guys who pistol-whipped me over $120. Mom, they’re gonna hurt me bad over $1,000.”
During Georgia Lehman’s testimonial, she said that Paul had frequently asked for money in the past, but she had never received a message including an image of a gun – or mentioning debt-related threats to him – before the Nov. 13 exchange.
She told co-counsel Gary Vitko that she had answered her son with a phone call, telling him that he needed to get help for his drug addiction because she was “tired of helping him with his money.”
She later depicted a cycle of Lehman giving his car as collateral when he didn’t have the money until he was able to pay off his debts.
“In other times, he would get his money, get his car,” she said. “This time it was a real threat. So I believe that Paul felt threatened by what was going on. That it was getting out of control.”
‘I stabbed him’
Georgia Lehman testified that after meeting in Johnstown’s downtown section, she would give Paul money and drive him to Steel Street, but not to the residence – as Paul instructed her to drop him off and leave so she wouldn’t know what house he was going to. It had happened on more than one occasion she said.
On the night of Hurling’s death, a call from Paul Lehman to his mother came with an apology and an explanation, she said.
“It was late in the evening, I can’t tell you what time it was,” she said. “ ‘Mom, I did something really, really bad and I’m sorry.’ I said: ‘What did you do?’ He said: ‘I stabbed him.’ And I said: ‘What happened?’ And he said: ‘He reached and I reacted.’ ”
Threats by Hurling to Lehman, his girlfriend and his family and the fear that Hurling may have been reaching for a gun led to the struggle that ended Hurling’s life, she testified.
Earlier text volleys between Lehman and his mother, as revealed during cross-examination by Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt, showed that Georgia’s patience was tested by Paul’s call for money – which at times included “outrageous things,” as phrased by Aurandt during questioning; specifically threats to rob someone or kill himself.
Aurandt read sternly toned messages from varying times in October 2018 that Georgia had sent to Paul, including multiple instances of calling out his abuse of her ability to get money to him.
“If it’s in the messages, I guess I did,” she said when asked if she had sent those messages.
'A sharp instrument'
Dr. Curtis S. Goldblatt, a Windber pathologist who performed the autopsy on Hurling, offered his opinion to the court that a stark majority of the 46 sharp force injuries found on Hurling’s body were sharp and smooth cuts and “were consistent with a sharp instrument, such as a knife.”
Goldblatt, at the request of the prosecution, went through each of the 46 sharp-force injuries describing their dimensions, depth and directions of the wounds using clock-face terminology.
When asked if the wounds may have been caused by the broken fish tank around Hurling’s head, Goldblatt noted that it was possible with one of the injuries on the back of his head, since there was gravel from the fish tank – but none of the injuries contained glass shards, per Goldblatt’s manual inspection of the wounds.
It was injuries that that transected the right jugular vein, and punctured Hurling’s lungs that Goldblatt theorized could be lethal in combination and quite serious individually. Goldblatt testified that punctured lungs compromise the body’s ability to provide oxygen to other organs, noting that puncture injuries to both lungs would create a total loss of air exchange, causing a person to lose consciousness in seconds and perish in about two minutes. But he couldn't say how quickly Hurling died.
During the labeling of the injuries, Goldblatt also told the court that he did not know the order that Hurling had received the wounds.
'What I had to do'
Testimony with audio from two December 2018 phone calls between Lehman and his girlfriend was also offered by Detective Lia DeMarco of the Cambria County District Attorney’s office.
Jurors heard four snippets, one from a recorded call on Dec. 17, 2018, and the other three from a recorded conversation on Dec. 19, 2018.
The latter call, as DeMarco explained, provided more information than the first about why the incident occurred.
“I think I showed you how much you mean to me,” Lehman said during one of the Dec. 19 clips. “I think I showed you how much you (expletive) mean to me.”
Lehman continued in another clip: “Your name was brought up, so I had to do what I had to do.”
