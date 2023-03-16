SOMERSET, Pa. – Testimony concluded Thursday after the defense rested its case and a prosecution-hired emergency room physician testified the injuries he viewed on suspended Somerset County district attorney's accuser matched her description of what occurred that night.
Both sides were delivering closing arguments in court, with jurors expected to begin deliberating Thursday afternoon.
The trial's seventh day in court included testimony from Dr. Bruce MacLeod, a 30-year emergency room physician from Allegheny County, who came to a different conclusion about the Windber woman's injuries than a defense expert a day earlier.
MacLeod said he reviewed a series of photographs taken between 12 hours and 2 1/2 days after the injury that showed how the woman's visible bruising changed over time, as expected, and also spoke to the woman to learn more about her account of what happened that night.
He said both fit the description in the state police report of what happened.
And her story was "consistent" – an important factor in validating that, he added, saying he sees patients over time where he determined injuries and stories did not match or important details changed.
The defense questioned his expertise in the subject and asked if it was possible if her injuries were self-inflicted.
"I've never seen that," he said, referencing the neck injury specifically.
He agreed with Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte that it appeared to be a glancing blow, not a straightforward strike that would have caused the injury.
