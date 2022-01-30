EBENSBURG, Pa. – Friends gathered on Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church to remember Victoria “Vicki” Askew, whose love of tennis inspired her son to build a center in Ebensburg.
The Ebensburg Tennis Center was opened in 2007 after a $2.5 million donation from Askew’s son, Vince McMahon, the chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), through the Vince and Linda McMahon Family Foundation.
A memorial Mass was held Saturday for Askew, 101, who died Jan. 20 of natural causes in The Woodlands, Texas.
Askew moved in 1999 to Ebensburg from Florida with her husband, Harold, so that he could be closer to where he had grown up.
According to Askew’s obituary: “Tennis was an important part of Vicki’s life. She started hitting balls at an old neglected court and was hooked for life. She played just until age 94, and refused to be in the ‘Senior League,’ and she always watched matches on TV.” She also sang in several church choirs.
Jamie Taylor, director of tennis at the Ebensburg Tennis Center, said that he met Askew several years before the center opened, when he was her instructor in Blair County.
“Think of any adjective that describes a person and that’s probably her,” he said. “Thoughtful, caring, compassionate, willing to do anything for you, supportive – she was an amazing person. That pretty much epitomized who she was.”
Taylor said that Askew impacted people around her throughout her life.
“She had lived 101 years and experienced a lot in her life,” he said, “but over those 101 years, she’s really impacted and had a profound effect on pretty much everyone she was around. Overall, she was an absolutely incredible person.”
Former Ebensburg Borough Manager Dan Penatzer described Askew as a “gem.”
“She’s just a true southern belle,” Penatzer said. “She had a passion for tennis and, my gosh, she played tennis until very late – I think into her 90s. She’s just a real gem of a lady. I just couldn’t say enough about her.”
Vicki’s passion for tennis was something she shared with the community, both men said.
“She loved tennis and wanted the community to enjoy the sport,” Penatzer said. “She was always stressing that it was a lifetime sport – and it sure was for her – and Ebensburg is just fortunate that she left them that facility.”
Taylor said that the center was always Askew’s dream for Ebensburg.
“For her, that was something that she wanted for the community and something that was important for her,” he said, “and to be blessed with having the means to be able to provide the world-class tennis facility that she was able to offer the community of Ebensburg was something that she took pride in.
“At the same time, there was a degree of uncertainty because a lot of people weren’t really sure if a tennis center like that would make it in a small community, and she was always such a great ambassador to promoting the tennis center and ultimately was a role model for so many for her positivity and her enthusiasm.”
Taylor said school teams have formed and tournaments have happened, which would not have been possible without a tennis center in town.
Askew moved to Texas in 2010 after the death of her husband. She is proceeded in death by her son, Rod McMahon, and survived by her son Vince McMahon, four grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, her obituary said.
A private burial was planned in the Ebensburg area at a later date.
