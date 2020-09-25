New tenants are eyeing the former Wolf Furniture building on Scalp Avenue, the real estate broker for the property said.
“At this point, it’s on the market for lease,” said Blake Shaffer, retail sales and leasing associate for Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate.
The 1130 Scalp Ave. property is owned by VEREIT, a real estate investment company with offices in New York and Arizona. Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate in York, Pa., is handling the leasing for VEREIT.
“We are trading paper with another retailer. It could be the end of next month or end of the year before a deal is closed,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer declined to give any identifying information about the potential tenant.
The Wolf Furniture store was a staple in the Johnstown community for more than 50 years. It was closed this year after its parent company, Art Van Furniture, LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.
Wolf Furniture, as well as Levin Furniture, was sold to Art Van in 2017.
Robert Levin came out of retirement to buy back the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture – and Wolf Furniture – through a court restructuring of Art Van. Despite an initial agreement, Art Van proceeded with closing stores as part of its bankruptcy process.
About 30 former Wolf stores, including the Altoona location, were purchased by Loves Furniture Inc. and reopened in early June, but Loves has not responded to inquiries about whether it has plans for Johnstown. The Johnstown location has remained on the market for lease.
