Five Somerset County school districts will receive a share of nearly $400,000 in coronavirus relief funds to expand internet access to rural students.
It's the second round of reimbursement awards approved by the commissioners as part of an ongoing effort to bring high-speed access to areas where it remains lacking.
And given the challenges COVID-19 presents for schools, Tuesday's moves were described as a vital "temporary fix" for those communities, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
"Because of time constraints, this was our best opportunity to provide services where we need them the most," Walker said, noting that applicants and projects had to meet a Dec. 30 completion deadline to qualify.
Windber Area was approved for $334,600 in reimbursements for money spent purchasing and installing mobile access "cradle" points for its district, Conemaugh Township, North Star and Shade-Central City and well as purchasing the data plans to support them, a tentative contract shows.
Windber Superintendent Joe Kimmel described the move as a common-sense collaboration.
There are pockets of every district – including Ogletown in the Windber area – where internet access is non-existent. By deploying mobile access points, students in those areas – at the very least – will be just a short commute from parking lot "wireless zones" where they can use their laptops or tablets to attend a Google course, send in homework or ask a teacher a question – if schools go virtual, he said.
"There are a lot of things we need to work out long-term," Kimmel said. "But for now, this gives us some flexibility at a time when we're all seeing cases rise ... and the possibility of closures. We appreciate the county's support."
Windber Area served as the applicant for the group of districts and will acquire the technology.
The service is being provided through Massachusetts-based For2Fi, a 4-G wireless provider.
Continued tech support will also be provided, the contract shows.
It's the same situation for Somerset Area School District, which would be reimbursed $61,026 to expand internet connectivity for students and faculty through Windstream access points. Ten hot spots for educators and an outdoor wireless service expansion on the campus are also planned.
It's part of a continued project the district is rolling out with Arkansas-based Windstream – and the second phase would cover all monthly fees for the access points and hot spots, the contract shows.
The county has dedicated more than $1.7 million of its federal CARES Act funding to improve internet access county-wide.
