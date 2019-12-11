Efforts to obtain six figures worth of funding to rejuvenate the historic Shaffer Covered Bridge were denied by state officials, county officials said Tuesday.
But traffic could soon be able to cross it again.
In a move urged by families who rely on the rustic red bridge to access Somerset Pike, county crews will begin work Monday to stabilize its wooden roof so it can be reopened for small vehicle traffic, Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
The county had been working with EADS Group engineers to find a solution on the issue for the past few months, with several residents along the rural Covered Bridge Road worried the detour they’ve been forced to follow could become treacherous – and perhaps unusable – when ice or heavy snow falls.
The bridge was closed June 20 after EADS Group staff reported they discovered deterioration on part of the beam system used to hold up its metal roof.
Walker said county crews have received the necessary approvals to install a series of steel I-beam supports and a system of hangers onto and alongside the span to brace and support the roof.
Once finished, vehicle traffic will be restricted with height limits reduced to “under 7 feet,” he said.
That shouldn’t be a problem for the usual commuter vehicle, Walker said.
But warning lights and signage will be in place to alert someone if they are too high, he added.
Walker noted the stabilization project is new territory for county maintenance workers, so the timetable for its completion is unknown.
“We’re going to get through it as quickly as possible – but projects like these can present new circumstances to (deal with) once work starts,” he said. “It’s going to take time.”
Any intentions in rehabilitating the 1870s-era bridge itself is on hold altogether, he added.
At an estimated price tag of $190,000, the county will need state funding to rejuvenate the span and the most recent application didn’t win state approval in November, he said.
Walker said the county should be able to reapply for funding in the future.
