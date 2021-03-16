Telephone scammers continue targeting area seniors.
Sam Allison, a Pennsylvania state constable who advises seniors and veterans, warns of ongoing scams targeting vulnerable residents.
Scammers call seniors telling them their Social Security account or Medicaid account has been breached. The scammers offer to fix the problem by coaxing seniors into giving them personal information.
“They’re smooth and well organized,” Allison said of the scammers. “Do not give any information over the phone, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, birth dates.”
Allison, a military veteran, visits senior centers and veterans groups, giving advice on how to protect personal information.
Allison can be reached at 814-243-2881.
