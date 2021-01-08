When someone reaches out to TeleHealth Suite’s Johnstown office for virtual office visits or a quick question regarding their health concerns, local nurses and other medical professionals will be at the other end of their screen or phone to help, company officials said.
And by late March, the Pittsburgh-based company expects to have at least 20 people – including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants – in place at the call center conducting routine, remote consultations and answering patients’ questions and calls for support, according to Apryle Horbal, TeleHealth’s president and a Richland High School graduate.
“Our goal is to provide quality telehealth support to keep people healthy and reduce the need for emergency room visits and hospital stays,” Horbal said. “But we’re also coming here to provide good, quality jobs for people in this area – and we’re really excited about that.”
Employment at the location is expected to grow to 100 people by the end of the first year in operation, she said.
While one of the company’s primary goals will be to provide support for people struggling with opioid addiction, TeleHealth Suite also expects to serve people in other target areas, such as congestive heart failure and diabetes, Horbal said.
Through virtual care, patients are able to remain “proactive” about their health – whether it’s a concern about relapsing, a blood sugar-friendly diet or attending a virtual counseling session on a difficult day – “before they head down a path that could lead them to the ER,” she said.
'Self-sustaining industry’
Staff would work with TeleHealth’s doctors, supplementing support while coordinating with a patient’s current primary-care provider or other specialists, she said.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic spurring many more people to turn to telehealth for care, Horbal believes the timing is right for their all-virtual offering.
“At the end of the day, we want this to be a self-sustaining industry in Johnstown,” she said. “We see telehealth as the next-generation factory or steel mill in terms of providing jobs.”
TeleHealth is based in the Southpointe business park near Pittsburgh, where it employs 24 people, Horbal said.
Horbal has spent most of her career as a veterinary specialist, and the company also has an online veterinary division with an office in Canada.
She said the company has been taking steps to expand its services on the medical side for nearly two years – and that efforts had been underway behind the scenes to set up shop in Johnstown.
Remodeling and hiring
She credited Johnstown Redevelopment Authority as well as Somerset-based Aspire Grant & Development Partners for working on the project, as well as state and federal lawmakers in the region.
Last week, state officials announced the company received $1.4 million toward getting the site ready for use – a move that brings tremendous potential, state Sen. Wayne Lagerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, told The Tribune-Democrat last week.
“The ongoing battle against opioids, coupled with COVID-19, has clearly shown the need for training and resources for our healthcare workers and the community,” he said.
TeleHeath Suite and the attention it will draw to the value of remote healthcare “is going to be a tremendous asset for our area,” Langerholc said.
Horbal said work is already underway on getting a portion of the former Cambria-Rose building ready for use, including modifying spaces with social distancing in mind, and upgrading internet network capabilities to make the space more tech-friendly.
She said recruitment efforts will begin rolling out across the area in the coming weeks.
Work will continue in other areas of the building after staff are hired to allow employment to expand, she said.
“A lot of work will occur during our first 5 to 8 months of operation,” she said. “But we’re really excited to see this coming to fruition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.